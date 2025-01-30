Israel Outraged At Hostage Release Scenes: 8 Freed Amid Mayhem & Mobs In Gaza

Another group of hostages were freed in the latest round of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal on Thursday, including three Israelis and five Thai workers. The ceasefire has continued to hold, but there have been serious hiccups which threaten the deal.

But Israeli leaders were furious that the hostages were transferred by Hamas amid scenes of mayhem and mobs of people crushing in. 20-year old female soldier Agam Berger was freed in a ceremony of sorts in front of a smaller crowd in Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, complete with propaganda banners. But the other seven were freed separately in Khan Younis with Palestinian crowds rushing in to catch a glimpse.

"Footage showed hostage Arbel Yehoud, 29, looking stunned as masked militants hustled her through the shouting crowd, pushing people back. Also released were Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old Israeli man, and five Thai laborers," Associated Press details. "Both Yehoud and Moses are dual German-Israeli nationals."

Some reports said that the Israeli hostages could have been trampled or suffocated, and Tel Aviv condemned the unsafe handover which wasn't according to agreed upon terms.

This exchange involves the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 children. Israel eventually released them, but had initially halted their return in protest of the way Hamas freed the hostages.

According to one regional source:

Israel instructed buses carrying Palestinian prisoners slated for release under the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas to return to prisons, an official involved in the operation told Reuters on Thursday. Israel's Channel 12 reported that the decision to halt the release of Palestinian prisoners was made 'in protest' of the scenes outside Yahya Sinwar's home, where Israeli and Thai captives were exchanged for the prisoners.

Below: crowds press in as hostages released on Thursday...

I must say, after the horrific images we witnessed during the release of hostages today, I find it difficult to have any empathy for the ‘civilians’ of Gaza, given they are so indistinguishable from the savages of Hamas. They are no different to those who stormed on Oct 7th. pic.twitter.com/A4k3yl0UZF — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) January 30, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the "shocking" exchange scenes among crowds in Khan Younis while demanding that mediators ensure "such horrific scenes" are never repeated.

GAZA: The Palestinian hostage release parades are outrageous. They terrorize the hostages once again dragging them through the crowd of jeering Palestinians. Sick. pic.twitter.com/BXt0XhtsPJ — @amuse (@amuse) January 30, 2025

He later said that mediators have assured him of safe exits for the hostages in the future, at a moment negotiators are said to be discussing the details of the second phase of the overall truce agreement.

The Israelis have now been reunited with their families, and all of the freed are in good condition. As for the Thais, who were kibbutz workers kidnapped on Oct.7, they are hoping to return home within two weeks.

🔴Channel 12 Israel, citing a source familiar with the negotiations:



"Losing control and posing a threat to the kidnapped is a blatant breach and we will not accept it."



- Chaos broke out during the hostage handover in the morning. pic.twitter.com/o74pmGBvif — Conflict Radar (@Conflict_Radar) January 30, 2025

"Though they seem to be in good health, they have been in captivity for 15 months… I would think they should be able to return within 10 days," a Thailand foreign ministry statement said.