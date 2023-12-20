Israel Proposes Weeklong Truce To Gain Release Of 40 Hostages

The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, is leading a "high level" delegation in Cairo as rumors swirl that warring parties and mediators are close to brokering a second Gaza ceasefire.

Haniyeh is meeting wtih Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and other top officials for talks on "stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners," according to the AFP.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AFP

This follows on the heels of CIA director Bill Burns and Mossad chief David Barnea being in the Qatari capital early this week where both met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to find ways forward for another potential hostage/prisoner exchange.

Some 130 Israeli and foreign hostages are still being held by Hamas - though some are believed to have been killed - and large protests led by victims' families in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have increased the pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu to secure their release.

Axios has newly reported the following details: "Israel is offering to pause the fighting in Gaza for at least one week as part of a new deal to get Hamas to release more than three dozen hostages the terror group is holding, two Israeli officials and another source with knowledge of the situation..."

Mossad's Barnea is reportedly seeking to get a group of 40 hostages freed as part of the proposed deal. In particular, Israel is seeking to gain the release of the remaining women and elderly being held.

The first weeklong ceasefire wasn't renewed after Israel denounced that Hamas failed to release more women, and charged that families (especially mothers and children) were being intentionally separated to use as greater leverage later down the line. According to details in Axios' reporting on the new proposed ceasefire deal being discussed:

The group would include the remaining women Hamas is holding , men above the age of 60 and other hostages who are sick or seriously wounded and in need of urgent medical care.

, men above the age of 60 and other hostages who are sick or seriously wounded and in need of urgent medical care. As part of the proposal Israel said it would agree for a temporary ceasefire of at least one week , Israeli officials say. In the previous deal, Israel agreed to a one-week pause of its attacks in Gaza in return for 80 hostages.

, Israeli officials say. In the previous deal, Israel agreed to a one-week pause of its attacks in Gaza in return for 80 hostages. Israel also suggested it might release Palestinian prisoners who were convicted of more serious attacks on Israel than those who were released in the previous deal...

This week Hamas taunted Israeli by releasing a video showing three elderly Israelis in captivity. They appeared thin and weak, and urged Israel to pause the bombing campaign so that they can be released.

What has also reportedly hastened the government's willingness to re-enter negotiations was the Israeli military's friendly fire killing of three hostages who had managed to escape. This has unleased an avalanche of outrage and criticism directed at the Netanyahu government and military, which has been on the defensive.