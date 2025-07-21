Israel Pummels Hodeidah Port, Says 'Yemen's Fate - The Same As Tehran'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out large-scale strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, in order to halt missile fire targeting Israel and tankers bound for Israeli ports traversing the Red Sea. At one point he said in his statement, "As I have made clear — Yemen's fate will be the same as Tehran."

According to the IDF, the operation targeted and destroyed military infrastructure belonging to the Houthi forces at the port of Hodeidah, including engineering equipment used to rebuild port facilities, fuel tanks, and naval vessels involved in military operations against Israel. The IDF also struck boats in nearby waters said to be linked to Houthi operations.

IDF strike in Yemen, via YNet News

"The IDF has identified the continuous efforts and actions of the Houthi terrorist regime to reestablish terrorist infrastructure at the port, and as such, the components used to advance these efforts were struck," the IDF said.

"The Houthi terrorist regime exploits the maritime zone for the use of force and to carry out terrorist attacks against passing vessels and global maritime trade. The targets struck demonstrate how the Houthi terrorist regime utilizes civilian infrastructure for military and terrorist purposes."

And Defense Minister Katz announced separately, "The IDF is now attacking terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the port of Hodeidah and is vigorously enforcing any attempt to restore the terrorist infrastructures that were attacked in the past. As I have made clear – Yemen’s law is Tehran’s law."

He followed by threatening there could be more to come: "The Houthis will pay a heavy price for firing missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times and in all places to defend the State of Israel," the defense chief said.

The last significant Israeli aerial attacks occurred on July 7. But these operations aren't shutting down Houthi aggression against Israel. This latest strike operation appears to have primarily been done through drones.

Still, the Houthis remain committed to attacking Israel so long as the IDF is operating in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media reports say there have been at least six Houthi ballistic missiles as well as several drones launched on Israel since the last IDF strikes of early July.

Shutting down of the Eilat port

It is Israel's third busiest port and the only port with access to the Red Sea. The blockade imposed by Yemen's Ansarallah has caused a major drop in shipping activity, some estimates say 85%. Regardless of the exact level of activity, definetly… pic.twitter.com/TzPIehhAFB — Talha Ahmad (@talhaahmad967) July 20, 2025

In Gaza, Israel's military actually looks poised to expand the ground offensive, with Channel 12 news quoting military sources saying there is currently a plan "for taking over Gaza," widening the Israel Defense Force’s hold on the territory beyond its current control of around 70 to 75 percent.

Gaza Health Ministry figures say the overall Palestinian death toll is now approaching 60,000 - as hundreds continue to die almost by the day.