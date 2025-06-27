Israel Pummels South Lebanon In Biggest Airstrikes Since November Hezbollah Ceasefire

In an dangerous sign that hostilities involving Iran and Israel could quickly ratchet again, Israel on Friday is pounding southern Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah is entrenched, in the biggest escalation there since a November ceasefire was agreed to.

Massive plumes of smoke have been observed over the region, with Lebanon’s official National News Agency reporting that a residential building in Nabatieh was directly struck, resulting in the death of at least one person and the wounding of 21 more.

Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh area in south Lebanon on Friday, via X

Local media further says there over twenty strikes in only under 15-minutes, making it the most intense attack in well over six months.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed what it said were airstrikes targeting a "significant underground project" used by Hezbollah. The statement touted that the site was "completely taken out of use" following the strikes,

But questions remain as the IDF said that it targeted a Hezbollah site identified as Beaufort Ridge, which actually lies some five miles from Nabatieh.

"In recent days, the IDF identified attempts by the Hezbollah terror organization to restore the site, and therefore the terror infrastructure in the area was struck," the Israeli military said.

Huge blast images circulating on social media, via X

The IDF further claimed the "presence of this site and the attempts to reestablish it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

This statement suggests the Israel-Hezbollah truce could be on the brink of failure.

This could also be the result of Israeli frustration at President Trump having enforced an Iran ceasefire - given that Israeli leaders were telling the public to expect 'weeks' more of air attacks on the Islamic Republic.

As for current allegations of attacks on Lebanese residential buildings, Israel's military claims "The IDF did not target any civilian building," according to the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman.

BREAKING | An Israeli drone bombs a house in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon.



The warplanes also bombed between the southern Lebanese villages of Zrarieh and Ansar. pic.twitter.com/4lBrScKORU — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) June 27, 2025

"According to the information we have, the building was hit by a rocket projectile that was stored at the site, and was launched and exploded as a result of the airstrike," he said.