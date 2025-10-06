Israel Rejects As 'Brazen Lies' Reports That Greta Thunberg Abused In Detention

Via The Libertarian Institute

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir touted Israel's mistreatment of activists who were members of a flotilla that was attempting to bring food and baby formula to the starving people of Gaza. Allegations have been made that Israel abused Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Ben Gvir stated that he visited the facility where the flotilla activists were detained. Many of the ships attempting to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza were intercepted in international waters. During his trip to the Ketziot prison, Ben Gvir was filmed taunting the detained activists.

Israel's foreign ministry posted a photo of Thunberg walking through Ben Gurion airport.

The National Security Minister said he was “proud” Israel was putting the activists in the same conditions as terrorists.

“I went to visit Ketziot prison and I was proud that we are treating the ‘flotilla activists’ as terror supporters, whoever supports terrorism is a terrorist, and deserves the conditions of terrorists,” Ben Gvir continued, “It is worthwhile for them to experience the conditions in Ketziot prison, and think twice before they come close to Israel again. That’s how it works.”

Over 400 activists who were traveling on about 50 ships were taken captive by Israeli soldiers. One of the released flotilla members claims Israel violently abused Thunberg. Turkish activist ErsinÇelik claimed Thunberg was physically based.

“They dragged little Greta [Thunberg] by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag. They did everything imaginable to her, as a warning to others,” he said.

A Swedish Foreign Ministry official said they received reports from released activists that Thunberg was forced to hold Israeli flags while pictures were taken.

Note: But none of these alleged images have emerged, only a photo with an Israeli flag in the background:

Image released by Israel's Foreign Ministry

Italian journalist Saverio Tommasi, a released participant of the flotilla, said, “We also saw Greta Thunberg at the port, in that case with her arms tied and an Israeli flag next to her, just a mockery.”

He added, “Let’s say the mockery was part of the verbal and psychological violence they always carried out, in order to demean, ridicule and laugh in situations where there is nothing to laugh about.”

“These are the flotilla terrorists.”



In a video circulating online, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir can be seen repeatedly calling Global Sumud Flotilla activists “terrorists” as they were waiting for their transfer to an Israeli prison pic.twitter.com/7OiSMNeIrI — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 3, 2025

Tel Aviv claimed the allegations of abuse are "brazen lies".