Israel Reportedly Targeted Turkish Arms Transfers In Latest Syria Strike

On Monday night Israel's military carried out more major airstrikes across the central and western parts of Syria, which the Jolani regime's foreign minister condemned as "a blatant infringement" of its sovereignty and regional stability.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that "forces are operating in all combat zones day and night for the security of Israel" - and Israel has been using varying justifications for these attacks, including that former Assad army weapons don't fall into the hands of extremists.

Scene of explosion in Homs Monday night, via Turkish Minute

But this fresh assault was the biggest probably in months, given it involved dozens of separate strikes on 'military targets' of the Islamist-led government.

Attacks were observed and reported in Palmyra and Homs, as well as on the coastal city of Latakia. The UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) described that "the Israeli strike near Homs targeted a military unit south of the city".

Israeli media has pointed to alleged Turkish weapons stores being struck:

The Saudi news channel Al-Hadath reported Tuesday that the IDF site struck overnight in the Syrian city of Homs was a warehouse storing missiles and air defense equipment. According to the report, the weapons were manufactured in Turkey and had recently been transferred to Homs.

Ironically, for years Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar were completely silent when Israel attacked Assad's Syria literally hundreds of times, but now things have changed, as the Gulf backs the Al-Qaeda linked President Sharaa/Jolani. Arab News writes:

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the continued Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, the latest of which targeted several areas in Homs and Latakia governorates. In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law and of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel. “The Kingdom affirms its full support for the measures taken by the Syrian government to achieve security and stability in Syria, preserve civil peace, and uphold the sovereignty of the state and its institutions over all its territories,” the ministry said.

So suddenly Saudi Arabia and the GCC states start talking about "sovereignty" only after they got their desired regime change in Damascus.

#SYRIA – The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on Syrian territory overnight



In addition to the air strike at the air-defense base in Homs, another air raid has been conducted on a military related location in #Latakia. pic.twitter.com/FXybptXvb7 — OSINT Military Tracker (@OSINTMilTracker) September 9, 2025

Of course, Saudi and Israeli intelligence had worked behind the scenes for years - sometimes reportedly in coordination - to undermine Syria in support of jihadists militants who sought to overthrow Assad. The result, as we've been documenting, has been a huge rise in attacks on religious minorities - including against Christians, Druze, and Alawites.

Radical Saudi clerics have long been present in places like Idlib, and are now in Damascus, in support of the prior anti-Assad jihadist insurgency which now rules the country. Currently, Israel doesn't want Turkish influence or weapons in the war-ravaged country.