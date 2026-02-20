Israel Reviews Wartime Hospital Readiness As Iran Retaliation Fears Mount

An Israeli television channel reported Thursday that the government's Health Ministry convened an emergency session with hospital directors and major health funds to assess readiness for a possible escalation with Iran.

According to i24 News, senior ministry officials attended the meeting and instructed hospital administrators to detail their level of preparedness in the event of a direct confrontation with Tehran. The extra caution also stems back to the June war with Iran, where hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones inflicted significant damage on Israeli cities and bases.

AFP/BBC: The Soroka hospital in Beersheba was reportedly hit by an Iranian strike during the brief June war, although Iran denies targeting it.

Iran has warned that if it gets attacked again, it will consider both the United States and Israel to be aggressors, since the two allies work in concert to undermine the Islamic Republic.

One major hospital, for example, already suffered damage during the 12-day June conflict, and wants to take no chances amid reports of looming new war:

Soroka Medical Center has begun preparing for conflict with Iran, with hospital management and emergency teams updating procedures, checking readiness, and running simulations for wartime scenarios. The hospital was hit by a ballistic missile in June of 2025, sustaining severe damage to its infrastructure. Since then, Soroka Center has been working on recovery and is now forced to prepare for another military campaign. The medical center is already simulating emergency situations, and in recent days, procedures have been refined and guidelines updated for transferring patients in case of another emergency.

Israeli media further says that top level dialogue over preparedness reportedly centered on defensive protocols, infrastructure resilience, and the availability of critical medical equipment should the existing emergency framework shift into full wartime footing.

Dramatic footage from the Iranian counter-attack on Israel in June...

❗️Israeli hospitals race to EMERGENCY MODE amid Iran war fears — Yediot



— “Suitable patients” sent home to free up beds for mass casualties



— Medical staff BANNED from traveling abroad



— Hospitals 'reinforced' with doctors pic.twitter.com/DGTjjHnJpD — RT (@RT_com) February 20, 2026

Guidelines presented during the session included preparations for mass-casualty scenarios, relocating operations to fortified sections of hospitals, potentially recalling additional medical personnel, as well as scaling back non-urgent procedures such as elective surgeries.