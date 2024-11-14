Israel Said Seeking Lebanon Ceasefire By January As 'Gift' To Trump

It is no secret that Israeli leaders are overjoyed both at Donald Trump winning the US Presidency, and especially many of his very pro-Israel picks for foreign policy related positions in his administration. On Wednesday night The Washington Post issued an usual headline which says Israel is seeking to forge a Lebanon ceasefire plan as a "gift" the Trump.

"There is an understanding that Israel would gift something to Trump… that in January there will be an understanding about Lebanon," an unnamed Israeli official told the Post.

"A close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Donald Trump and Jared Kushner this week that Israel is rushing to advance a cease-fire deal in Lebanon, according to three current and former Israeli officials briefed on the meeting, with the aim of delivering an early foreign policy win to the president-elect," the report details.

US special envoy for Lebanon Amos Hochstein has this week said "there is a shot" of securing a ceasefire deal in Lebanon soon. Axios wrote that "It would be a major achievement for Biden in his final months in office."

But clearly the Israelis are making it be known that they would rather deal with Trump in matters of war and peace in the region. Thus it's expected that the war raging in south Lebanon will at least go on into January.

Like with Ukraine, Trump is pledging to quickly bring to an end wars which have Washington involvement; however, in a phone call last month he told PM Netanyahu to “do what you have to do” against Hezbollah and Hamas.

One career US diplomat in the Middle East region was cited in WaPo as saying "Netanyahu has no loyalty to Biden and will be focused entirely on currying favor with Trump."

Starting days ago Israel began making contacts with the Trump transition team. On Sunday Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort. Dermer and Trump reportedly discussed Israel's plans for Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran over the course of the coming months. The Israelis notified the White House about the meeting in Florida.

A US-backed ceasefire plan currently being discussed would heavily rely on UN peacekeeping forces and Lebanese army soldiers deploying near the Israeli border to ensure Hezbollah doesn't move back in once the Israeli army departs.

"The ceasefire proposal begins with a 60-day implementation period, during which time the Lebanese army will deploy along the border and confiscate Hezbollah arms in southern Lebanon," Times of Israel described in late October.

"The IDF will be required to pull all troops from Lebanon within seven days of the end of hostilities, and will be replaced by the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)," the report added. UN peacekeeping troops will reportedly facilitate the transition, and some 10,000 Lebanese national army troops. This plan is being negotiated by Biden administration officials, but time is running out.

In the meantime Israel's airstrikes on positions in the south, Beirut, and even in the northeast have continued. They've even expanded, with the Bekaa Valley getting pounded and other parts of easter Lebanon getting hit. Israel has also kept up its ground offensive, and both sides have sustained losses.