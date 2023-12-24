Israel Says Army Will Soon End Ground Operation In '3rd Phase Of War'

Israel’s Broadcasting Authority on Saturday reported that the Netanyahu government is planning to switch to a new phase of the war, but gave a vague timeline which indicated this change will only happen in the coming weeks, if at all. Infantry troops will be withdrawn, and Israeli forces will continue focusing on heavy aerial bombardment, according to the plan.

"The Israeli army is preparing to move to the third phase of the fighting in Gaza in the coming weeks," the Israeli broadcaster said. This is to involve "ending the ground operation in the Strip, reducing forces, and demobilizing reserve forces."

"The third phase includes ending the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, reducing army forces and demobilizing reserves, resorting to air strikes, and establishing a buffer zone on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip," according to official sources.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said they've killed thousands of Hamas militants, as well as wiped out the top ranks of the more "elite" Golani Brigade, which has reportedly been forced to withdraw in order to "reorganize its ranks."

The Israeli broadcaster further said the IDF "took control of most of the northern Gaza Strip area, while it faces great difficulties in moving forward in the southern Gaza Strip area."

But this hasn't been without a significant cost, as regional publication Middle East Monitor writes:

At least 472 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground operation in the Palestinian enclave on Oct. 27, according to Israeli army figures. The Walla news website and the Israeli Channel 12 broadcaster reported Thursday that one of the units in Gaza, known as the Golani Brigade, had lost 44 soldiers in 70 days of fighting. The brigade left Gaza to "reorganize their ranks and visit their families for a few days," it was reported.

Israeli sources have said this number means the Golani Brigade has lost a quarter of its troops.

Previously, Biden admin officials pressed Israeli counterparts to quickly wind down the intensity of the Gaza campaign. International pressure has mounted on both Israel and the White House, given the immense civilian death toll. Palestinian sources say that over 20,000 mostly civilians have been killed.

Israel has countered that many thousands of these were actually Hamas militants, and has further accused the Gaza Health Ministry of inflating the casualty figures. However, there's global consensus that civilian deaths have mounted at an unprecedented rate.

Meanwhile, Israel is unlikely to clear Gaza's vast tunnels anytime soon, also as the IDF proceeds with trying to flood them with seawater pumped from the Mediterranean...

This fresh weekend Israeli announcement of soon moving to a new "phase" of the war seems a direct response to Washington's request - or is at least meant to temporarily placate White House calls for a shift in tactics.