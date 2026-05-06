Israel Says Preparing For Escalation With Iran, Didn't Know Deal Was Close: 'Series Of Targets Ready'

Wednesday saw yet another early morning Axios 'scoop' that within hours of being issued proved premature and too out front, given talk of Iran and the US being 'close' to a deal was quickly denied by Tehran and even President Trump quickly acknowledged it's "too soon" to plan peace talks with Iran.

But the headline of "US and Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war" was enough to raise alarm bells in Israel, which has insisted that the conflict must end with a nuclear-free Iran.

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, via IDF/TOI

"Israel was unaware that US President Donald Trump was close to reaching an agreement with Iran to end the fighting and open the Strait of Hormuz," an Israeli official told Army Radio soon after the optimistic peace deal headlines went international.

"We were preparing for an escalation," the official said. Indeed the last couple weeks of stalled Pakistan-mediated talks have seen several reports out of Israel saying the Netanyahu government is waiting for the 'green light' from Washington to renew the aerial bombing campaign, which took place over prior 38 days as part of Operation Epic Fury.

But as of Tuesday Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Epic Fury was ending, and that Project Freedom - to open the Strait of Hormuz - is the new focus. But even after that President Trump in the evening announced a 'pause' to allow negotiations to proceed.

So there has been much confusion and contradictory signaling out of Washington to say the least. Tehran has meanwhile made clear its "finger is on the trigger" - but Israel is also saying the same thing.

For example, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday made it known that military has a "series of targets" ready to strike in Iran at the moment the war resumes.

"Cooperation with the United States military and coordination continue at all times, and we are monitoring the situation," he stated during a visit to southern Lebanon, where Israel ground forces are occupying territory.

"In Iran, we have a further series of targets ready for attack. We are on high alert to return to an intense and broad campaign that will allow us to deepen our achievements and further weaken the Iranian regime," Zamir said further.

Kind of wild that Barak Ravid has predicted seven of the last zero peace deals between the US and Iran. — Justin Logan (@JustinTLogan) May 6, 2026

As for anti-Hezbollah operations, and despite the Lebanon ceasefire officially in effect, the top military general said: "We will seize every opportunity to deepen the blow to Hezbollah and its continued weakening."

None of this bodes well for a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon, also as the broader Iran ceasefire is certainly on shaky ground, given this week's cross-Gulf attacks on UAE out of the Islamic Republic.