Erdogan Suggests Sending Military To Gaza, Israel Says Fate Of Saddam Awaits Him

In the latest war of words to erupt between the leaders of Turkey and Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country could intervene militarily in Gaza to defend Palestinians against the Israelis.

"We need to be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we can do something similar to them," Erdogan said in a speech to his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Sunday.

This set off a firestorm of controversy and angry reaction out of Israel, with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz taking to X to say that Erdogan could go the way of Saddam Hussein.

He said the Turkish president is "following in the footsteps" of former Iraqi president Hussein in threatening attack on Israel.

"Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended," Katz wrote. Of course, this is in reference to Hussein's execution after in 2003 being found hiding in a hole in the ground by US soldiers. During his execution, he had even been taunted by religious rivals - his Shia executioners.

Soon following the Saddam comparison, Erdogan lashed out again, this time comparing Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler (and not for the first time).

"Just as genocidal Hitler ended, so will genocidal Netanyahu," declared the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

"Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, so will those who try to destroy the Palestinians," a post on X said. "Humanity will stand by the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians."

Israel-Turkey relations have hit a historical low over these past ten months of war in Gaza - especially after the Erdogan government has actively supported and assisted the International Criminal Court's (ICC) legal actions against Israeli leadership.

Trade ties have also suffered, with the Turkish government having ordered its exports to Israel slashed starting months ago. Israel's construction industry relies heavily on Turkish products like concrete.