Israel In Turmoil After Netanyahu Sacks Security Chief In Historic First

Political turmoil has engulfed the Israeli government, and spilled into the streets as anti-Netanyahu protesters are once again outraged. But this time it's over the unprecedented firing of the head of Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet. It marks the first time in history that a government has fired the Shin Bet's leader.

Starting a week ago Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had lost confidence in Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. And then by week's end his shock firing with the following statement: "The Israeli government, which is in charge of the Shin Bet, has lost all confidence in Ronen Bar, who continues to cling to his seat while cynically using the families of the kidnapped and politically incorrect use of his position to fabricate futile, unfounded investigations."

Israeli Security Agency Director Ronen Bar, via AFP

"Ronen had the opportunity to retire with honor after his searing failure on October 7 … But [he] preferred not to attend the government meeting dealing with his case," the statement continued.

Bar's supporters, who are demonstrating against his sacking in the thousands, believe he's serving as a scapegoat for Netanyahu's own policy failures.

But the prime minister’s office has followed with on Friday, "The government unanimously approved prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end ISA [Israeli Security Agency] director Ronen Bar’s term of office." Over all the PM's office is citing lack of trust in Bar.

Bar too has described his dismissal as ultimately motivated by Netanyahu’s "personal interests". In a letter he strongly suggested the problems which led to the security failures of Oct.7 originated from the top: "a policy of quiet had enabled Hamas to undergo massive military buildup" - he said of the lead-up to the terror attack on southern Israel.

He added: "The dismissal of the head of the service at this time at the initiative of the Prime Minister sends a message to all those involved, a message that could put the optimal outcome of the investigation at risk. This is a direct danger to the security of the State of Israel."

Bar's tenure was supposed to extend and end next year, and has been investigating Netanyahu’s close aides for alleged breaches of national security. This includes allegations of selective leaks given to the media in order to improve the Netanyahu government's image.

Bar is charging that Netanyahu's firing him is about covering up serious problems in the administration, including "prevent investigations into the events leading up to October 7 and other serious matters."

Thousands of Israelis are protesting in front of the government building in Jerusalem, opposing Netanyahu's proposal to dismiss the Shin Bet director Ronen Bar. pic.twitter.com/LEFPPMYwEV — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) March 20, 2025

All of this comes amid the backdrop of resumed aerial and ground military operations in the Gaza Strip, despite some 58 living and deceased hostages still remaining in Hamas captivity.

Netanyahu has justified the operations as putting pressure on the Palestinian militants to release the rest, but victims' families are outraged, saying the government should opt to see the ceasefire through.

In the meantime, one veteran Middle East war correspondent poses the following question...

Is Israel heading towards a civil war?



The level of division within the Israeli society is unprecedented, thank to Benjamin Netanyahu, a prime minister with an ICC arrest warrant for his war crimes. — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) March 21, 2025

As of Friday afternoon (local), Israel's Supreme Court has issued an injunction to prevent Netanyahu from firing Bar as head of the domestic security and intelligence agency.