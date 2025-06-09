Israel Unveils Unprecedented Transfer To Ukraine Of 'Several' Patriot Missile Batteries

In early May it was first reported that a US-supplied Patriot air-defense system that was based in Israel would be refurbished and sent to Ukraine. This was despite what the White House's National Security Council said at the time in a statement: "President Trump has been clear: he wants the war in Ukraine to end and the killing to stop."

But American and Western arms for Ukraine have continued flowing, with no end in sight, despite what was a very brief stoppage of maybe a couple days earlier in Trump's term. Israel has just revealed that it wasn't merely "one" Patriot battery transferred to Ukraine, but "several".

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky unveiled in a Sunday interview with Pravda USA that Israel has delivered several MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Kiev, in a clear significant escalation in its military support to the Zelensky government.

During the opening years of the war Israel largely remained on the sidelines, for fear of damaging sensitive relations with Russia, which has maintained a military presence on the Mediterranean, along Syria's coast. But times have changed, and Russia could be packing up its Syrian naval and air bases, given the December overthrow of its ally Assad and the Jolani regime being installed in Damascus.

Ambassador Brodsky told the Ukrainian media publication (according to machine translation):

The Patriot systems that we once received from the United States are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli systems that were in service with Israel in the early 90s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. And unfortunately, not much was said about this. But when they say that Israel did not help militarily, this is not true. This is not true," Brodsky emphasized.

This appears to be confirmation of what Axios reported in late January:

The U.S. military transferred around 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from storage in Israel to Poland this week in order to deliver them to Ukraine, three sources with knowledge of the operation tell Axios.

These are apparently older US-supplied systems which remained in Israel's stockpile. Still, the NY Times had presented that merely one Patriot battery was being prepped, in this May 4 report for example:

A Patriot air-defense system that was based in Israel will be sent to Ukraine after it is refurbished, four current and former U.S. officials said in recent days, and Western allies are discussing the logistics of Germany or Greece giving another one. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions, declined to describe President Trump’s view of the decision to transfer more Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Israel is perhaps only making this public now in the context of Russia's air war against Ukrainian cities, and the capital in particular, heating up.

Israel gave its Patriot batteries to Ukraine, Israeli ambassador to Kyiv says in a TV interview. https://t.co/4DJArTlWOx — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 9, 2025

Tel Aviv is also facing unprecedented international scrutiny over the ongoing Gaza war, and no doubt wants a PR 'win' in the eyes of European nations, some of which are poised to recognize a Palestinian state. Israel seems to be jumping on in support of the European 'coalition of the willing' bandwagon, and wants the world to know this.