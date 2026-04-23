Israel Waiting For US Greenlight To Renew Iran War: New 'Targets Marked', Says Katz

It should come as no surprise that the Netanyahu government is not happy with this current lull in the Iran war, as Trump's initially declared 3-5 day ceasefire extension has become more of an indefinite truce, with the Hormuz Strait blockade still on.

Israel is now preparing for the possibility of a return to fighting, the country's media is on Thursday reporting. Israel's leadership has consistently stated that it wants to see regime change or else total government and societal collapse, saying that only then would Iran never more be a 'threat to Israel.

Fresh remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz have made clear that "Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. The IDF is prepared for both defense and offense, and the targets are marked."

But tellingly, he admitted a big obstacle stands in the way before the go ahead for a renewed bombing campaign can be given.

"We are waiting for the green light from the U.S., first and foremost, to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty and to return Iran to the dark and stone ages by destroying Iran's major energy and power facilities," Katz said.

"This time, our strikes will be different and more deadly, and will deliver further devastating blows to the most painful places, which will shake and collapse the regime's foundations," he added.

Currently, the only place where Israeli forces are still actively engaged in combat related to the Iran conflict is in Lebanon. Technically a 10-day ceasefire, which is hanging by a thread, is still on.

But there has been ongoing fighting and shelling targeting Hezbollah in the south, and the last days have seen it grow more intense, per local reports.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to chair security consultations on Thursday evening, against backdrop of growing difficulties in the US-Iran talks, which appear to have been effectively frozen for the time being.

Israel says it is "prepared for any scenario" and is without doubt intensifying its intelligence-gathering and military preparedness, which includes the urgent restocking of its dwindled interceptor and missile arsenal.

Israel Defense Minister Katz:



Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. Waiting on a U.S. green light. pic.twitter.com/MTGFSAe5wh — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 23, 2026

Al Arabiya, citing Israel Channel 13 is reporting that there's general anticipation in Israel that the war could resume "by the end of the week."