Israeli Air Force Technicians Charged With Spying For Iran Amid 'Espionage Epidemic'

Via The Cradle

Two Israeli air force technicians who were operating at the Tel Nof Air Base near the city of Ashdod are set to be charged with espionage for Iran in the US-Israeli war launched against the Islamic Republic in late February, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

This marks the latest case in what has been referred to as an "espionage epidemic" in Israel. According to a report by Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), the technicians worked on Israel's F15 jets. The two were identified as Asaf Shitrit and Sagi Haik.

Israeli Air Force image

The report says they handed over documents detailing engine diagrams and photos showing a flight instructor's face, violating military censorship regulations.

The two technicians were also enlisted to gather intelligence on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and former army chief Herzi Halevi.

KAN revealed that authorities are mulling stepping up the charges to treason against one of the air force technicians. Eight other soldiers are being accused of knowing about the spying and failing to report it.

The Tel Nof base commander summoned the troops for a security briefing and informed them that he has been asked to clarify the incident to Israel’s Shin Bet security agency.

Over 50 indictments have been filed against Israeli citizens for spying for Iran since October 2023, Mondoweiss revealed in a report.

Security analysts and commentators in Israel have described the situation as an "espionage epidemic" fueled by public distrust of political leadership, corruption, and general discontent among Israelis.

Recent cases in 2026 alone include an Iron Dome reservist accused of passing system details for $1,000, multiple active-duty soldiers charged with espionage, and a thwarted plot to assassinate former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Iron Dome reservist, Raz Cohen, was arrested in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the police's Lahav 433 major crimes unit. According to the indictment filed by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office, Cohen had been communicating with an Iranian agent since December via the Telegram messaging app.

The reservist allegedly took photographs and videos that he shared with his Iranian handlers and provided coordinates for several locations, including the Hatzor, Hatzerim, Nevatim, and Tel Nof air bases, as well as an additional classified facility.