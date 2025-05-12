Israeli-American Captive Edan Alexander Freed By Hamas After Trump Diplomacy

In another huge win for Trump diplomacy and what is an immense relief for family members, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held captive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, was released from Hamas captivity on Monday.

He is the last living American hostage in Gaza, and his freedom was accomplished by US dialogue with Hamas which reportedly cut out the Israelis. He endured and survived an unbelievable 584 days while being held in a war zone.

Edan Alexander, we have been waiting for you for 584 days. Welcome home! pic.twitter.com/a0hXe9fYkz — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 12, 2025

"Red Cross vehicles are en route to Gaza to collect Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander for his release from Hamas captivity on Monday evening," Jerusalem Post confirmed, as footage showed the vehicle.

Hamas, in a statement, announced it released the hostage and IDF soldier as a result of "important talks" with the US, "to which Hamas responded positively and with great flexibility."

Hamas is touting that it is ready to "achieve results in securing the release of prisoners" if it has a willing negotiating partner on the other side. It said further:

We reaffirm the movement’s readiness to immediately begin negotiations to reach a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire agreement, ensure the withdrawal of the occupation army, lift the blockade, implement a prisoner exchange, and begin the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. We urge President Trump’s administration to continue its efforts to end this brutal war waged by the war criminal Netanyahu against children, women, and unarmed civilians in Gaza.

Alexander's family was flown by Israeli military helicopter where they are expected to reunite with their loved one, soon after he's handed over to Israel.

via IDF

One rare positive is also that Israeli forces were ordered to halt major activities in the Gaza Strip ahead of the release, and to ensure Alexander's safety.

“Adjustments have been made for the release, but the army continues with normal operations,” a security source told Times of Israel. While there's no truce per se, Israeli bombardments and air raids have been very limited Monday.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said, "Israel will defend itself by itself" - after Trump made a deal for ceasefire with the Houthis of Yemen, reportedly without any input or consultations with Israel. There are widespread reports that the Trump-Netanyahu relationship is as strained as ever.

First images of Edan Alexander being turned over to Israel



All of this proves that Qatar can demand any hostage's release and get it. Which means they can demand all of them be released. Which also means they refused to do it until now



Qatar is Hamas in suits pic.twitter.com/HqVvx9blDA — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) May 12, 2025

The Times of Israel had interestingly reported over the weekend, "After Hamas confirms that it will release Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, which it is reportedly doing as a gesture of goodwill to US President Donald Trump during his visit to the region this week, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid says US special envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Israel tomorrow to facilitate the process."

Edan Alexander is originally from New Jersey, and his family has begged for Trump to obtain his freedom. All of this appears have happened outside of Netanyahu government consultations - though on Monday the Israeli leader 'thanked' Trump for his successful efforts.