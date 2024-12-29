Israeli Army Moves Deeper Into Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

Thursday marks the 30-day mark in the 60-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. While plainly obvious that IDF military operations never really ceased, Israel is now openly talking about staying in Lebanon past the 60-day pullout deadline.

Even more concerning, Israel has pushed the offensive deeper into southern Lebanon, seizing the town of Wadi al-Hujeir and firing rounds of machine gun fire as troops advance, forcing the civilian population to flee once again.

Via AP/picture alliance

Wadi al-Hujeir is nearly five miles over the Blue Line, deeper than Israel’s invasion actually penetrated during the war that was supposed to end with last month’s ceasefire. The town also lies along the Litani River, beyond which Hezbollah was to remove its forces after the war.

But travel in occupied southern Lebanon is a difficult business, even 30 days into the ceasefire, as Israel seems to attack anything and everything trying to return to the towns and villages that were seized.

The roads around Wadi al-Hujeir have now been closed by Lebanese officials in an effort to keep the civilian population safely away from continuing Israeli incursions.

Multiple voices have expressed growing concern about Israel’s looming failure to withdraw from Lebanon and its continued firing on Lebanese territory despite the nominal ceasefire.

UNIFIL issued such a statement about the continuing damage Israel is causing in residential and agricultural areas, and on road networks throughout southern Lebanon.

Israel has issued no statement on the new incursions, nor any official clarification surrounding media reports that it’s looking to stay beyond next month’s deadline.

Since the US was meant to be the guarantor of the ceasefire, it was expected that the US would say something about the hundreds of Israeli violations. So far, however, the US has not even broached the subject.

The US seems to consider the ceasefire announcement all it was prepared to do, and, in actuality, all it is likely ever to do.