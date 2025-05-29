Israeli Foreign Minister Says Arms Embargoes Will Lead To 'Second Holocaust' & End Of Israel

Via Middle East Eye

Israel’s foreign minister has said that an arms embargo on his country would lead to the elimination of the Israeli state and "a second Holocaust".

Gideon Saar was speaking on Tuesday at an international conference on antisemitism in Jerusalem. "If, God forbid, the calls and actions of countries and politicians for an arms embargo on Israel succeed, the result will be the destruction of Israel and a second Holocaust," he said.

via Moncloa, "The Diplomat in Spain" news site.

The comments came as Spain this week called on European countries to suspend arms shipments amid Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza.

At a meeting of the “Madrid Group”, Spain’s foreign minister called for an immediate suspension of Europe’s cooperation deal with Israel and an embargo on arms shipments.

Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Morocco and Brazil were among those present at the meeting.

"What is the meaning of actions or statements - by politicians or countries - to impose an arms embargo on Israel?" said Saar, in response. "If such moves succeed, Israel will simply be destroyed. There will be another Holocaust - on the soil of the land of Israel."

"This is essentially a way to deprive the Jewish people of the means to defend themselves. Means that they so lacked during the long years of exile and during the Holocaust."

The largest suppliers of weapons to Israel are the United States, Germany and Italy. Several nations, including France, Spain and the UK, have either paused the supply of some weapons, or have suspended export licenses.

A report earlier this month found that the UK continued to send a wide range of arms to Israel even after the government suspended 30 arms export licenses in September.

The UK, France and Canada have threatened Israel with sanctions if it fails to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter.

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions," the countries said jointly on 20 May. "If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."

Opinions on the Gaza war have begun to drastically shift even in Conservative circles...

The three countries also urged Israel to halt settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying they are "illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians".

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the three governments of emboldening Hamas and being "on the wrong side of justice". Israeli attacks on Gaza have reportedly killed more than 54,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 120,000 since October 2023.