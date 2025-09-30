Israeli Knesset Advances Bill To Execute Palestinian Prisoners Who Killed Jews

In yet another development which will certainly complicate current Trump administration efforts to find peace in Gaza, the National Security Committee in the Israeli Knesset is advancing a bill to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners detained for killing Israelis.

Killings which are deemed motivated by "racism or hostility to the public" or aimed at harming the "State of Israel" or seeking to thwart the "revival of the Jewish people" would be a capital offensive, according to the legislation. Interestingly, the wording highlights Jewish citizens of Israel are the priority - and not for example Christian, Muslim, or Druze citizens.

It has unleashed immediate controversy both within and outside of Israel. For starters, some Israeli officials as well as families of Oct.7 victims fear that this puts the remaining hostages in Gaza at immediate risk. Notably, the bill does not apply the opposite direction - that is, it would not apply to Israelis who kill Palestinians.

Illustrative image: EuroMedMonitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s coordinator for negotiations on the captives, Gal Hirsch, has gone on record as vehemently opposing the bill.

"It’s not for nothing that we are asking not to hold this discussion. I completely disagree with your assessment of the situation, Minister [Itamar] Ben Gvir," he said in a communication protesting the initiative. "Especially when we are engaged in a combined military and diplomatic effort to bring back the hostages, this discussion does not help us."

An initial Sunday Knesset committee vote was 4-1 in favor, while more of rounds of votes needed for the bill to become law, according to protocol.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been leading the charge, resisting calls to postpone the vote due to the precariousness of the hostage situation.

One Palestinian rights group had this to say:

The Israeli bill was denounced by the Palestinian Commission for Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society as an "unprecedented savagery," warning that it would entrench what they described as "systematic crimes" against detainees through legislation.

Increasingly, there have been shootings and terroristic attacks by Palestinians in places like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, related to ongoing events in Gaza and the West Bank.

Harsh confines at Israeli prison where Palestinians are kept:

A video report aired by Israel’s Channel 13 shows Israeli soldiers and guards mocking Palestinian detainees held at the Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert. Recent figures from the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society state that at least 9,300 Palestinians are currently being held… pic.twitter.com/4CoemUDs8a — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 12, 2024

At times, Palestinian encounters with Jewish settlers in the West Bank has also resulted in shootings and killings. This legislation would have a further chilling effect on Palestinian villagers and farmers when settlers show up to take their land, given that if they fight back, they could be facing the death penalty.