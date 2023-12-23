Israeli-Linked Tanker Struck By Drone Off India, Signaling Attacks Set To Widen

While it's not yet clear who was behind the Saturday attack, Israeli media is pointing the finger at Iran, per Times of Israel: "Israel believes the drone fired at a tanker off the coast of India a short while ago was launched directly from Iran, Channel 12 reports, although this remains unconfirmed."

The Indian navy is said to be en route to assist the damaged tanker, identified in the following:

Ambrey said the event, which is the first of its kind so far away from the Red Sea , fell within an area the firm considered a "heightened threat area" for Iranian drones.

It caused structural damage to the tanker - identified in Indian media as the crude oil-carrying MV Chem Pluto - and water was taken onboard .

While Yemen's Houthis have never conducted an operation from such a great distance, certainly the Iranians have the capability, also considering Iran's southern coast is closer to Indian waters.

The tanker had reportedly been transiting from its origin port in Jubail, Saudi Arabia to India's Manglore...

All 20 of the crew members aboard the MV Chem Pluto are reported safe and uninjured, and a fire resulted from the drone strike but appears to have been successfully extinguished.

An Indian Navy helicopter has filmed the damaged vessel as assist ships are responding, including from the Indian Coast Guard - this after the the United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued an initial emergency alert over the incident.

Breaking: First visuals of missile hit MV Chem Pluto from Indian Coast Guard's Dornier. The commercial vessel bound for India's Mangalore came under attack earlier today. @WIONews https://t.co/6j8eGhDcx2 pic.twitter.com/2HzFWSKRLo — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 23, 2023

Already international shipping transit has been forced to be drastically diverted away from Red Sea lanes, which translates to companies increasing spending for extra crews, fuel, supplies, port charges and other expenses - not to mention higher risk insurance premiums.

Saturday's attack off India could signal a widening of attacks on tankers in international waters, which threatens to inject more chaos for routing major container lines.