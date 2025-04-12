Israeli Military Admits Hamas Still Has 75% of Tunnels Intact & 40,000 Fighters

Via The Libertarian Institute

Israeli military sources speaking to the press revealed the lack of progress Tel Aviv has made toward one of its core goals in Gaza: eliminating Hamas. The armed wing of the Palestinian group reportedly retains 75% of its tunnel network, 40,000 fighters and the ability to produce its own weapons.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli defense official explained that Hamas still has significant military capabilities despite 18 months of fighting in the Strip. Israeli military analysts now estimate that Hamas has 40,000 fighters.

Hamas tunnel entrance, via NBC News

Before October 7, 2023, Hamas was estimated to have between 20,000 and 30,000 fighters under arms. Near the end of the Joe Biden administration, the US intelligence community estimated the group had lost 15,000 men during the Israeli onslaught, but had recruited the same number of new troops.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that one of his top goals in Gaza is to eradicate Hamas. However, the war has decimated the civilian population of Gaza.

Most Gazans have been displaced multiple times, at least 50,000 have been killed - per Palestinian health sources - and countless deaths of deprivation have been reported.

Tel Aviv and Washington maintain that all of the fatalities caused by the Israeli war and blockade are the responsibility of Hamas.

The Israeli defense officials reported that despite some protests, Hamas retains its popularity and is firmly in charge of Gaza. Its armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, still has the capability to produce arms and rockets.

Last week, Hamas fired several rockets into Israel, leaving one person injured.

While Hamas has a significant fighting force, Israeli officials said the militants have not been engaging with Israeli troops. Tel Aviv says the fighters are hiding among civilians or in tunnels.

⚡️Israeli army calls on citizens of Gaza to evacuate from eastern Khan Yunis pic.twitter.com/WT8eckDASM — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 11, 2025

Hamas also retains a significant portion of its tunnel network. The officials said the IDF has only managed to destroy 25% of the group’s underground facilities so far. Defense Minister Israel Katz explained that some of the tunnels connecting Gaza with Egypt remain intact.