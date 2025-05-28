Israeli 'Retaliation' Strikes On Yemen Destroy Last Remaining Airliners In Capital

"This is a clear message and a continuation of our policy: Whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price." That's Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's fresh warning issued after recent Houthi ballistic missile launches targeting Israel.

Houthi-affiliated news outlet Al Masirah TV reported on Wednesday that fresh Israeli attacks have destroyed a main runway at Sanaa International Airport. This was in apparent retaliation for two Houthi missiles fired on Israel the day prior, at a moment Yemeni military leadership (Ansarallah) has vowed it will remain undeterred in support of Gaza.

Civilian planes of national operator Yemenia Airways were also destroyed, as some photos have confirmed, with Khaled al-Shaief, general director of the airport, stating that all civilian planes have been completely destroyed.

He has cited some $500 million in losses and described, "The enemy destroyed the terminals at Sanaa airport, including all equipment and devices." He added that a warehouse has been "completely leveled" - with Yemenia Airways losing three planes in the fresh attack, brining to total number of destroyed airliners to six.

Al Jazeera says that one of the newly destroyed Yemenia planes was scheduled to take those performing the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia - and it doesn't appear there are any 'alternative' flights.

But Katz dismissed these as Houthi "terror targets" while confirming that the Israeli Air Force has "destroyed the last aircraft remaining." Tel Aviv has long alleged that Sanaa airport doubles as a Houthi and Iranian military transport hub.

It looks as if each side will simply continue trading tit-for-tat blows, but civilians will continue to suffer - and civilian aviation in the whole region could be impacted. Neither is backing down.

Israel has vowed to decapitate Houthi leadership, saying it will hunt down and eliminate Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in Yemen, along with his top military officials.

But short of an actual ground war, which Israel doesn't have the stomach for - also given ongoing Gaza operations - taking out Houthi leadership and infrastructure will be easier said than done.