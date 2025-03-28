Israeli Strikes On Beirut Unleash Panic In First Attacks Since November Truce

Israel has conducted airstrikes on the Lebanese capital of Beirut for the first time since the ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect back in November.

Friday's attack began with a threat and a warning, with the Israeli army telling people to evacuate parts of the southern Beirut suburb of Hadath. Middle East correspondents report a "heavy bombardment" of Beirut, as clearly the ceasefire is effectively dead.

Image: AFP

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed the Israeli attack, calling it a "continuation of Israel’s violation of the agreement sponsored by France and the United States."

Aoun said "the international community must put an end to these attacks and force Israel to abide by the agreement, just as Lebanon is committed to it."

All schools and universities in the suburb of Hadath have been ordered closed for the day by the Lebanese government, as residents fled in cars and by foot after the Israeli warning.

Scenes of panic ensued after the Israeli army's Arabic spokesman said earlier, "To everyone present in the building marked in red as shown on the map and the buildings adjacent to it: You are present near facilities belonging to Hezbollah," on X,

Israel just leveled an entire residential building in sth #Lebanon during Ramadan pic.twitter.com/NmPomFq9oP — HK (@HKX417) March 28, 2025

"For your safety and the safety of your families, you are obliged to evacuate these buildings immediately and stay away from them at a distance of no less than 300 meters, as shown on the map," the warning notice added.

Israel has claimed Hezbollah has been launching attacks again into northern Israel, and is framing this new aggression on Beirut as retaliation.

Casualties are already being reported in southern Lebanon as well. The Beirut strikes "came as Israel launched a wave of attacks in southern Lebanon on Friday, including a deadly strike on Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh." Middle East Eye continues, "The attack killed one person and wounded eight others, including three children, Lebanon's health ministry said."

⚡️🇮🇱🇱🇧BREAKING:



Israel just bombed Lebanon, Israeli forces conducted 3 raids on a building in Al-Hadath, in the southern suburb of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/KKEi82uFIm — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 28, 2025

Israel has also said Friday its forces intercepted an inbound rocket from Lebanon, which Hezbollah forces denied firing.

Hezbollah is meanwhile not expected to mount much of a significant defense. As regional war correspondent Elijah Magnier explains, "Hezbollah’s deterrent posture have weakened, allowing Israel to act with increasing freedom along the northern front. Israel is preparing to strike specific targets in Beirut, particularly in the Hadath area."

"In the coming weeks, it is expected that Israel escalate further—possibly initiating a limited war on Lebanon," Magnier continued. "The move is tied to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s interest in maintaining a state of war to avoid domestic scrutiny and preserve his grip on power."