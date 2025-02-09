Israeli Troops Withdraw From 'Death Zone' Corridor Which Cut Gaza In Half

As part of the ongoing ceasefire deal Israeli troops have withdrawn from the militarized zone that cut Gaza in half, called the Netzarim Corridor, and have been removed to the enclave's eastern border, Al-Jazeera has reported. It has long commonly been called "the death zone".

The result is that for the first time in well over a year Palestinians can freely cross between the north and south of Gaza. The corridor stretched the Mediterranean Sea, and videos show large groups of people returning to their largely destroyed communities.

Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, via IDF

Israel's military has described that troops were "implementing the agreement" to leave the corridor in order to facilitate the return of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Israeli sources told the NY Times that IDF troops have already exited the Netzarim Corridor by Sunday morning. The day prior, Hamas had released three more emaciated-looking hostages.

Hamas has declared the IDF withdrawal, which was agreed to as part of the 42-day first phase of the ceasefire, a "a victory for the will of our people, a crowning achievement for the steadfastness and heroism of our valiant resistance, and a confirmation of the failure of the goals of the terrorist aggression."

The deal next stipulates that on day 50 of the ceasefire Israel is required to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Since major Israeli ground operations began in the wake of Oct.7, Israel has sought to order all residents of northern Gaza to flee south. However some 400,000 defied these orders and remained in their communities in the north, amid heavy battles.

"We endured famine, thirst, bombings, fear, everything. We lived among corpses, under ruins, eating food that wasn't fit for animals. But we never left northern Gaza," one eyewitness, Saaed Salem, told The Guardian.

"Indescribable," says journalist Hassan Aslih.



Scenes of extensive destruction have emerged from the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces this morning. pic.twitter.com/pGbjfzYEo4 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) February 9, 2025

"Each time the Israeli army ordered an evacuation before a ground invasion, I moved only to a nearby neighborhood. And as soon as the invasion ended, I was the first to return," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued pressuring Egypt and Jordan to take in the Gaza Strip's one million plus Palestinians. But the reality is that it will simply be a non-starter and practically impossible, without Arab support. The Arabs in turn have blasted this as brazen and open ethnic cleansing campaign of historic and sovereign territory. The United Nation has also issued such condemnations.