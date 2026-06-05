Israelis Complain US Military Has Turned Ben Gurion Airport Into 'Its Own Base'

In a deep irony, Israelis are increasingly complaining the United States military has effectively taken over Israel's international travel hub.

Media reports this week are going so far as to call Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport a "US military base" - as the prominent local newspaper Haaretz does:

The US refueling aircraft and other military assets, which have been stationed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport for months, are causing congestion and may result in flight cancellations, Israeli officials and media reports have said, calling the facility a "US military base."

via Reuters

The report complains that "U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft have been stationed at Ben Gurion International Airport for three months, occupying parking spots, taking up takeoff and landing slots and worsening congestion at Israel's main international gateway since the war with Iran erupted in late February, officials say."

Haaretz tallies that "Some 75 U.S. refueling planes occupy more than half of Ben-Gurion Airport's parking spots and fill up takeoff and landing slots" and cites airport officials who warn: "For lack of a solution, 1.5 million passengers may have their flights canceled this summer."

Again, a central irony here is that it has largely been US military assets protecting Israel the whole time, going all the way back from last year's June war, from Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.

The Netanyahu government is perceived by many to be a prime reason the US and Iran are at war in the first place, and so the Pentagon might argue that it's only fair that Israel host its large fleet of military planes and refueling aircraft.

One traveler told The National: "They are turning it into a military base. At some point this is going to be as hard as any checkpoint between the West Bank and Israel."

And Israeli commentator Noga Tarnopolsky wrote on X: "The only international airport in Israel, now a US airbase. Switzerland, with a similar population, has three international airports. At least two additional airports were budgeted over the years, and it would be interesting to know where that money went."

💥The only international airport in Israel– now a US airbase. Switzerland, with a similar population, has 3 international airports. At least 2 additional airports were budgeted over the years, and it would be interesting to know where that money went. pic.twitter.com/2PkSog4E2Y — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي (@NTarnopolsky) June 1, 2026

A senior airport official was cited in the same report as saying, "What’s happening at the airport is insane. I haven’t seen anything like this in 35 years."

"They’ll be cancelling thousands of flights for people here in the coming weeks," the official added. "All the routes, all the destinations. The only place left to get out a bit and clear your head is a huge base and one where you can stay for a long time. Get ready."