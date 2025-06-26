Israel's National Airline Offers 'Deep Discounts' To Repatriate Those Who Fled Iran Missiles

Via The Cradle

El Al, Israel's national airliner, has introduced heavily subsidized return flights on 25 June aimed at repatriating Israelis who fled during the recent war against Iran.

The state-backed offer includes capped fares through the end of June – $99 from European cities and $649–699 from the US – roughly half the standard price. Once repatriation flights are full, remaining seats will become available to the general public.

Source: Flash90

In Cyprus, where thousands of Israelis remain, emergency repatriation efforts continue. Cruise ships and diverted flights have brought back many in recent days, but Jewish community leaders warn that shelters and resources are overstretched as people await flights home.

This campaign was triggered by the closure of Israeli airspace on June 13, after Iranian missile strikes damaged key infrastructure following Israeli attacks on top Iranian figures.

Since the ceasefire went into effect on June 24,Israeli airports such as Ben Gurion and Haifa have fully reopened, and wartime travel restrictions – including the exit ban – have been lifted.

While inbound flights have resumed, a cabinet resolution had required Israelis to obtain approval from an “exceptions committee” before travelling abroad – but this is no longer necessary following the ceasefire.

Foreign nationals have been permitted to leave via land or sea since the air ban, but Israeli citizens were previously barred from purchasing outbound flights. As a result, hundreds fled by yacht from Herzliya, Haifa, and Ashkelon, sailing to Cyprus before onward travel to Europe.

Egypt emerged as another escape route. Sinai authorities raised the alert level due to an influx of Israelis via the Taba crossing. Security officials cautioned that the arrival wave could be used by Mossad operatives posing as tourists, presenting surveillance and destabilization risks.

This movement sparked criticism from Egyptian activists, particularly given Cairo’s crackdown on Gaza-bound aid convoys. “It is outrageous that Israelis can walk into Sinai, but activists … are turned away,” one organizer told Middle East Eye (MEE).

Many of those who fled hold dual citizenship – either immigrants who retained their original passports or Israeli-born citizens who later acquired second nationalities. Common destination countries include the US, EU states, Russia, and Ukraine.

The repatriation campaign highlights growing contradictions. While Israel actively encourages returnees with subsidized flights, its wartime policies briefly trapped its own citizens abroad or forced them into risky sea evacuations.