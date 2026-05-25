Authored by Silvio Canto Jr via AmericanThinker.com,

Here is a question for your long weekend:

Why haven’t you ever seen a climate change protest before the Chinese embassy anywhere? Why is it always the US or capitalism messing up the environment? Why don’t they show up at all when China is a bigger threat to clean air than any US city?

The answer is obvious, but I’ll say it.

It was never about the climate but rather capitalism or the US.

Check this out:

In 2024, climate activists in New York City protested alongside anti-Israel protesters at a rally headlined “Climate Justice Means Free Palestine.” Last year, climate change celebrity icon Greta Thunberg tried to storm Israel by sea on a flotilla protesting the country’s war in Gaza, yelling “Free! Free! Palestine!” when she was refused entry. And, last week, activists from CodePink, a far-left feminist activist group that has received funds from an American expatriate, Neville Roy Singham, living in Shanghai, took a break from their rallies supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Cuba Communist Party to circulate a video on Instagram, attacking a Utah data center project backed by investor Kevin O’Leary.

That’s a busy bunch protesting against the West.

Maybe someone should tell them that the clean air in Cuba is due to a collapse of industrial activity.

Or we can always remind them of how they treat gays in Palestine or women in general.

As the article points out, these marches were always about hating the West and what we stand for.

So don’t be fooled by the slogans or some well-meaning people showing up to protest.

The root of all of this is hatred of the West and our individual freedoms.