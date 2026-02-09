"Italian Job" Style Armored Truck Heist Caught On Video In Italy

In a scene straight out of The Italian Job movie, local Italian broadcaster Sky TG24 posted a dramatic video on X on Monday that appears to show at least one "armed commando" carrying out a brazen armored truck heist in broad daylight on an Italian highway.

"Moments of fear this morning on the 613 Brindisi-Lecce superstrada, at the Tuturano exit, where an armed commando attacked an armoured cash-in-transit van," the local outlet said.

Momenti di paura questa mattina sulla superstrada 613 Brindisi-Lecce, all'altezza dello svincolo di Tuturano, dove un commando armato ha assaltato un furgone portavalori ▶️ https://t.co/0hxZik8Vp0 pic.twitter.com/2aVV9GBTHK — Sky tg24 (@SkyTG24) February 9, 2026

The Mirror provided more details about the heist:

An armoured van was attacked this morning, local news reports, on State Road 613 in Italy, which connects the cities of Lecce to Brindisi, in the region of Puglia, known as the 'heel of Italy'. The dramatic clip shows masked men armed with automatic weapons on the highway, believed to be gang members who reportedly going into a firefight with armed officers from the local Carabinieri police force. . . . The armoured van, owned by the security company BTV, was forced to stop to avoid the blazing vehicle, giving the crooks, who were using a vehicle with blue flashing lights, posing as an escort to the van, the chance to strike.

It's clear from the video that whoever placed the shaped charge on the side of the armored van to blast a hole in it was a professional.

Authorities have not disclosed what the armored van was transporting, whether it was simply euros or something more valuable. It's also still unclear whether the armed criminal gang managed to secure whatever was inside before fleeing the scene.

Not quite the armored truck heist from The Italian Job remake in 2003 ...

... but it's still one of those scenes that never gets old.