Italy's Meloni On Israel Arms Embargo: "We Have Blocked Everything"

The Italian government has imposed the strictest arms embargo on Israel among any European nation, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni having confirmed before the Italian senate that all new arms deals were blocked within weeks of the start of Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

"After the start of [Israeli military] operations in Gaza, the government immediately suspended all new export licenses, and all agreements signed after October 7th were not implemented," Meloni said on Tuesday.

Source: ANSA English

She further described that licenses authorized before the war are being "analyzed on a case-by-case basis by the competent authority at the foreign ministry."

"We have blocked everything," the Italian leader said while acknowledging that her government's ban is "much more restrictive than that applied by our partners—France, Germany and the United Kingdom."

Pro-Israel sources as well as Jewish news agencies in the West have described Italy's rhetoric as "increasingly hostile" toward Israel of late, particularly after the escalation of war in Lebanon.

Meloni in her Tuesday address made reference to ongoing controversy surrounding Israeli forces targeting troops of the UN Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL). Italy and Ireland tend to be Europe's largest contributor of troops to the peacekeeping team which has its command HQ in south Lebanon.

Two UNIFIL troops have been wounded by Israeli forces (IDF) thus far. "Even if there have been no casualties or extensive damage, I think that Israel’s attack on UNIFIL cannot be considered acceptable," the Italian premier said. "We believe that the attitude of the Israeli forces is completely unjustified," she emphasized.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has countered by saying that the real problem is that Hezbollah terrorists are exploiting positions surrounding UNIFIL outposts.

Israel has called on the UN peacekeepers to leave while accusing UNIFIL of allowing Hezbollah to relentlessly bombard northern Israel with missiles from territory under its watch. Meloni meanwhile also unveiled plans to soon visit Lebanon.

As for whether arms embargos on Israel will grow among European countries, Frances is currently in embroiled in a public spat with Israeli leadership. Top German leaders have also of late blocked the sale of weapons to Israel.

Speaking in #Italy's lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced an upcoming visit to #Lebanon on Friday, October 19. #Meloni also said heeding the "unilateral request from Israel would be a grave mistake," as "it would… pic.twitter.com/ZXOHjBhede — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 16, 2024

The German government has insisted that there is no official arms embargo in effect. Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently vowed that more weapons will be sent to Tel Aviv soon.

However, Politico has highlighted: "Arms export decisions are approved by the Federal Security Council made up of senior ministers. Bild reported that Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock — Green politicians who are in governing coalition with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats — withheld approval for arms exports in the council pending assurances from Israel that it would not use German weapons in a genocide."