It's A Big Club, And You Ain't In It

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice! You have OWNERS! They OWN YOU. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls.” – George Carlin

“There is no America. There is no democracy. There is only IBM and ITT, and AT&T, and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide, and Exxon. Those are the nations of the world today. We no longer live in a world of nations and ideologies, Mr. Beale. The world is a college of corporations, inexorably determined by the immutable bylaws of business. The world is a business, Mr. Beale. It has been since man crawled out of the slime. And our children will live, Mr. Beale, to see that… perfect world… in which there’s no war or famine, oppression or brutality. One vast and ecumenical holding company, for whom all men will work to serve a common profit, in which all men will hold a share of stock. All necessities provided, all anxieties tranquilized, all boredom amused. And I have chosen you, Mr. Beale, to preach this evangel.” – Arthur Jensen – Network

My level of cynicism about our governmental institutions, corporate institutions, religious institutions, and the world in general has reached epic proportions over the last several years, as I find myself believing nothing I’m told by authority figures, media talking heads, politicians, government lackeys, scientists, doctors, or anyone peddled by the MSM as an expert. I know the average American just wants to be told what to think, what to believe, and what to do, but I can’t bring myself to not think critically and question the blizzard of lies swirling around me on a daily basis. When virtually everyone you come into contact with on a daily basis believes the narratives spun by their overlords (and they are too programmed to know they have overlords), pretending to not notice their ignorance is exhausting.

Essentially, finding like-minded people to communicate with is relegated to internet interactions, mostly on my own website. I’ve thrown in the towel on trying to awaken my family and now former friends. Covid was the IQ test, and they failed miserably. My cynicism about our nation and criticism of those running the show flows freely in my household. I do find myself wondering whether I am being too cynical about whether Trump can reverse the downward spiral of the empire of debt he now reigns over. I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, like I did during his first term. I will judge him on his actions and outcomes, rather than his endless rhetoric.

I believe the quotes above capture the gist of the world we inhabit. The first is from George Carlin’s cynical, devastating, dead-on accurate American Dream bit, performed four months before his death in 2008. Carlin himself described cynics as disappointed idealists. His description of the American Dream and how the ruling class sees us as nothing more than cogs in their financial machine was an accurate assessment of the world in 2008 just before the Fed/Wall Street induced financial crisis and has become even more prescient in the in the years since this performance. The second quote is from the 1976 movie Network. It is the unforgettable scene, written by Paddy Chayefsky, where Chairman of the network Arthur Jensen (Ned Beatty) sets rogue anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) straight about how the world really works. America is a corporatocracy and businesses determines what we should eat, drink, think, and believe.

Essentially, Carlin and Chayefsky encapsulate the dystopian nature of our society, accurately portraying who truly runs the show. Us peasants have no real impact on how the world operates. You don’t have to be cynical to acknowledge a ruling elite (the Big Club) are pulling all the levers, reaping all the wealth, and wielding all the power in our corporate fascist world, run by authoritarians. The Uni-party has been screwing us for decades, with the screwing accelerating at hyper-speed since the turn of the century.

Every Deep State purposely created crisis or fake crisis (Y2K, Dot.com, 9/11, War on Terror, Iraq WMD, Wall Street housing bubble, QE to infinity, CIA Ukrainian coup, Russiagate, Covid scamdemic, vaccine depopulation plan, rigged 2020 election, FBI/Pelosi planned J6 fake insurrection, Biden border invasion, Manchurian dementia patient presidency, $200 billion proxy war against Putin, and multiple assassination attempts against Trump) has the purpose of restricting our freedoms, taking away our liberties, curbing our free speech, pillaging our wealth, and a prelude to a boot stomping on our faces forever.

Carlin’s rant begins with his take on why education in the United States sucked in 2008, why it would never get better, and why the ruling class perpetuated this downward spiral purposefully as part of their plan to keep the masses ignorant, incapable of critical thinking, oblivious to how the billionaire class who control the system have screwed them over, and continue to screw them over. The average person is too busy running on the hamster wheel of life, distracted by technological bread and circuses, and being lured into debt in a fruitless impossible feat of achieving the American Dream, sold to them by media propagandists and highly paid shills for the business interests reaping riches from these unachievable dreams.

“But there’s a reason. There’s a reason. There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education SUCKS, and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, EVER be fixed. It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you’ve got. Because the owners, the owners of this country don’t want that. I’m talking about the real owners now, the BIG owners! The Wealthy… the REAL owners! The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. Thats against their interests. That’s right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 fucking years ago. They don’t want that!” – George Carlin

Carlin’s prescient assessment of our education system seventeen years ago has been manifested in the continued rapid deterioration of math and reading scores for the last decade, while spending per student has grown by 56%. The money, confiscated by the State from you and me through property taxes, didn’t go towards the education of our children. It went into the pockets of incompetent, lazy, greedy union teachers and their colossal organization of failure. Politicians and Wall Street siphon off their slice of this monstrous money pie.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring, warping the minds of youngsters with transgender bullshit, and celebrating degeneracy, rather than learning math, reading, and real history, has achieved the desired result of the wealthy owners of this country. Obedient, dumbed down, passive, indoctrinated workers, living paycheck to paycheck, sinking further into debt by the day due to relentless inflation, which only benefits the banking cabal and the billionaire overlords, is exactly what they want.

The interaction between Trump and Obama at the Carter funeral induced a plethora of reactions from both the right and the left. Many pointed to the cordial banter and laughter between the two as proof we are all being played by actors who pretend to be mortal enemies, when they are really all part of the Big Club who have the same owners, are seeking to enrich themselves and their benefactors, and see us as nothing more than expendable ignorant peasants. The vast majority of Americans, of modest means, are honest hard working people who have mistakenly put their trust in a rigged system run by egomaniacal psychopaths intent on enriching themselves, controlling the levers of society, telling us what to believe, what to buy, who/what to fear, with no qualms in killing you, imprisoning you, or destroying your livelihood.

Trump and Obama are most certainly members of the Big Club. Membership in this club is dependent upon a few criteria: extreme wealth; political power; corporate power; media power; having dirt on other club members through surveillance state methods. Relatively poor individuals (Obama, Bernanke, Yellen) who do the bidding of the Big Club are rewarded with admittance and tens of millions in compensation for their service.

I think the misperception regarding the Big Club is that every member of the club is on the same page, has the same agenda, and follows the orders of the Big Club leadership. Since I am most certainly not in the Big Club or even know anyone in the Big Club, I am certainly speculating on the dynamics between club members within the club. I believe there are factions within the Big Club that are constantly attempting to increase their power, set agendas, create difficulties for competitors, and influence others to join their coalition.

Just as in any club, there is constant jockeying by members trying to hold sway over decision making and elevating their status within the club. When you have billionaires of different political persuasions, actual psychopath politicians, spooks, and financiers, there will be inevitable conflict within the Big Club. When club members feel endangered by other club members, murder (Epstein) is an acceptable solution. The first rule of the Big Club is you do not talk about the Big Club.

The curious case of Donald Trump since 2015 is somewhat befuddling as it applies to the Big Club dynamics. Everyone knows he was a long-time Democrat, with numerous photos with the Clintons, Schumer, Sharpton and Jesse Jackson over the years. There are those who believe Trump is just playing a part in ushering in a central bank digital currency as part of the Big Club agenda of locking us down in an electronic gulag of their making.

With millions of unquestioning worshipful supporters, Trump’s army will follow wherever he leads. If this is nothing more than a performance on behalf of the New World Order faction of the Big Club, a ruse to lure his acolytes into a trap with no escape, the level of disappointment and disaffection will be off the charts. Personally, I believe this is just an example of factions within the Big Club battling for control.

Using Occam’s razor logic, a battle between competing views of the world within the Big Club has been raging since Trump descended on that Trump Tower escalator in 2015. The Great Reset/Global World Order faction led by Soros/Schwab/Gates, promoting Obama, Hillary, Biden, Kamala and other globalist authoritarians, have been at war with Trump, Musk, and other nationalist, freedom loving, common sense, normal citizens.

These factions both want power, control, and wealth. None of them are angels. Trump and Musk have displayed grifter traits to this day. I do not see Trump as a savior or sent by God to deliver us from evil. When given the choice between factions competing for control over the world, I have chosen Trump’s faction as the lesser of two evils because the thought of president Harris was too horrible to consider.

My focus has always been on the financial aspects of our nation, precariously positioned on a burning platform of debt, political corruption, unsustainable spending on social programs, and politicians pushing the world towards global conflict. There has been boisterous rhetoric about Musk’s DOGE commission cutting federal spending at a level that will balance our budget.

Since it currently takes $6 of debt to create $1 of GDP, cutting government spending dramatically will induce a major recession. That is just math. I applaud any effort to cut costs from this bloated pig of a budget, but it is too late. The actions of the Fed, Treasury and Congress over the last decade have guaranteed a financial disaster. It is just a question of when and what triggers the collapse. I expect it to occur during Trump’s term. At that point, get ready for the Great Taking.

It is possible other members of the Big Club have attempted to set Trump up as a patsy, based on the dumb and dumber candidates they put up against Trump in the 2024 election. If they can engineer a financial disaster, new pandemic, or global conflict to sweep over the planet during his reign, the opposing factions hope to seize back power and control of the Big Club. I don’t believe Trump has been play acting his role for the last decade.

The eight year Deep State coup, constituting the Russiagate scam, two impeachments, a fake pandemic used to commit mail ballot fraud, a rigged stolen election, FBI planned and created fake insurrection, multiple prosecutions on fake charges in order to keep him from running again, two assassination attempts, and now a desperate effort to derail the three Trump nominees (RFK Jr., Patel, Gabbard) who will reveal the crimes of the faction at war with the Trump faction, will be a battle to the death.

The hearings this past week clearly reveal the politicians who have been bought off by Big Pharma, under control of the surveillance agencies, and terrified of being implicated in crimes against a sitting president. Our system is rotten to the core, and it is integrated with rotten to the core systems in Europe and Asia. I have to applaud the actions Trump, and his people have taken in his first two weeks. He is delivering on his promise to close the borders (94% reduction in border crossings), and his deportation plans are ramping up to full throttle. He is reversing all the DEI and transgender Biden bullshit as fast as possible. He is carrying a big tariff stick and threatening the freeloader states to ensure we are no longer getting taken advantage of.

Competency has replaced diversity. Slashing foreign aid will end the wars. Defunding ridiculous programs ends those programs. A big question is whether he will stand up to Israel or continue to allow them to dictate our policy in the Middle East. If the RINOs in the Senate defy him on his cabinet picks, they will surely pay a price, seeing Federal funds disappear from their state coffers and getting primaried with big bucks behind their challengers. Trump seems to have taken the honey badger attitude of taking on all his enemies, with no intention of cutting deals that don’t benefit the U.S. He never has to run for office again, so he can take a no holds barred approach to fighting his numerous enemies.

Closing the border and reversing Biden’s woke rules, regulations and policies was the low hanging fruit and he has won quick decisive victories on these agenda items. The items requiring legislation to be passed will be significantly more problematic. The RINOs in the Senate (McConnell, Murkowski, Collins) and the thinnest of majorities in the House guarantee gridlock on any significant spending cuts, tax cuts, regulation cuts, or anything which would damage the finances of the other factions within the Big Club.

I’m a born skeptic who has grown exceedingly cynical over the last fifteen years, documenting government corruption, malfeasance, and criminality on my obscure website on a daily basis. Trump made some dreadful personnel decisions, allowed himself to be scammed into shutting the country down over a flu bug, and promoted a gene altering Big Pharma enriching toxic concoction – falsely marketed as a vaccine, during his first term.

Trump has talked to the media and the American people more in two weeks than that illegitimate, corrupt, child sniffing, dementia ridden, cadaver of a president did in four years.

Trump will do stuff. So far, I like most of what he has done.

As always, I will judge the man by his actions and not his words. I do not believe he is a Trojan Horse of the New World Order globalist faction being used to put the final nail in the coffin of our liberties, freedoms and Constitution, but I have been wrong before.

Sobering my view is knowing we are in the final stages of this Fourth Turning and the real fireworks, bloodshed, and catastrophes have yet to emerge, but most certainly will.

Fourth Turnings do not fizzle out. They climax in a crescendo of violent upheaval. The Big Club factions will grow more desperate and bolder in their efforts to retain their wealth, power and control over us. Global war, nuclear war, civil war, pandemics, and financial collapse are all tools they are willing to use to achieve their ends.

“They don’t care about you at all… at all… AT ALL. And nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care. That’s what the owners count on. The fact that Americans will probably remain willfully ignorant of the big red, white and blue dick that’s being jammed up their assholes every day, because the owners of this country know the truth. It’s called the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it.” – George Carlin

“There are no nations. There are no peoples. There are no Russians. There are no Arabs. There are no third worlds. There is no West. There is only one holistic system of systems, one vast and immane, interwoven, interacting, multivariate, multinational dominion of dollars. That is the natural order of things today.” – Arthur Jensen – Network

As both Carlin and Chayefsky concluded decades ago, the American Dream is dead, and the world is run by billionaire oligarchs and a system of corporate entities who don’t give a fuck about you. Time to adopt a stoic attitude about our predicament, embrace an Irish democracy mentality, tribe up with like-minded people, arm yourself physically, and brace yourself mentally and spiritually for the coming storms. As Zappa predicted, the show will go on until they pull away the curtain to reveal a brick wall at the back of the theater. This is no time to remain willfully ignorant.