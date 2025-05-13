Authored by Monica Showalter via AmericanThinker.com,

Get a load of the pope's brothers...

It's as if God has a sense of humor.

Imagine getting elected to the 2,000-year-old Chair of St. Peter. You'd become the head of state of an unbroken succession of popes as well as the leader of the world's largest religion, one watched and followed closely by others, every word you said dissected closely. Your blessings would be sought, you'd deliver the global pieties, you'd avoid grubby politics, focusing on the tenets of your faith.

But then, you have these guys behind you, your two brothers, at least one of whom loves himself some Trump.

“When he switched to speaking Spanish, I said to myself: ‘quit showing off, you little jerk.’” — Pope Leo’s oldest brother Louis pic.twitter.com/o3ATbsvSRa — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 11, 2025

It's pretty fun, actually, given that the pope is trying to keep himself a bit of a mystery, a man for all people, a man above the political fray.

Here are some of older brother Lou's tweets:

The new pope’s brother is based pic.twitter.com/o50Q5vsFKG — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 11, 2025

Pope Leo's eldest brother Lou is a based Facebook boomer that lives in Florida.



We are so back. pic.twitter.com/Dedzlvl9wi — Conor Coutts (@_CCoutts_) May 11, 2025

Pope Leo’s brother is a big J.D. Vance fan.



Awesome. pic.twitter.com/nV3LiXCoSW — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 11, 2025

This is the new Pope's brother, Lou Prevost. pic.twitter.com/GoePslCnMX — Lisa Whicker (@Providential) May 10, 2025

The new POPE's brother knows the truth about Nixon and Watergate Nixon!



In fact the new Pope's brother is #MAGA! pic.twitter.com/pue8aBMx6h — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 11, 2025

Turns out the Pope’s brother in Florida is a massive Trump-supporting patriot pic.twitter.com/RLvxGrq2Yw — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 10, 2025

So he's totally normal, working class American, just like the rest of us, part of the Catholic majority here who obviously voted for President Trump. And the fact that the brothers seem to be fairly close as family members pretty well confirms to us normals also that that is the kind of talk the new pope heard around his house growing up. He wasn't a rarified intellectual, he knew very well what the smell of the sheep was, because he had his brothers.

Here's one of the funnier vignettes from his election, on the phone with his brother John trying to tell him he's now the pope:

Hearing the actual Pope Leo XIV say "Why didn't you answer your phone" in the most annoyed brother tone ever really humanized that position and makes me feel closer to the church pic.twitter.com/y3akbyf1rT — Bruno ◢ ◤ (@Brunazzooo) May 10, 2025

When Pope Leo XIV was first elected, I expressed hope that his exposure to the ordinary people of Peru would probably ensure that he wasn't a leftist wokester of the liberation theology stripe, because ordinary Peruvians often can sound like Trump voters.

As it happens, he didn't need to go that far, they were right there in his own family. While I doubt he is as conservative as Lou is, he's probably more conservative than he lets on, given the wokester atmosphere of the Vatican during the time of Pope Francis, where it would not have been tolerated, and he least knows and understands conservatives, which seemed to be a big problem for Pope Francis, who didn't seem to have ever been exposed to them. There are reports that he, too, was a registered Republican, and voted in the last election.

The brothers, while chatty with the press, are pretty careful to protect him. Being conservatives, they clearly know what the mainstream media is about and do not give them anything they can hang on him, which is what they are looking for.

Brother Lou said he hadn't heard from his brother, and actually wondered if based on his new position, he would ever get to talk with him again. If the pope is distancing himself from his brother because of his tweets, that won't be a good thing. But if he eventually talks to him, away from the press, which was what interrupted the first call, it will be all good for the rest of us.

I think he will. And if so, it's a reassuring thing for those of us in the U.S. that he's not a crazed Trump-hater and has actually been around conservatives, which is a lot more than a lot of them can say.

Fox New host Raymond Arroyo predicts that Pope Leo XIV will probably get along better with President Trump than anyone can imagine, and with brothers like that, the rest of us have ample reason for reassurance that he's not in that little leftist bubble so many of them are, based on we have seen in the past several years. Trump might even contact the brothers for the best advice on how to deal with the new pope. Who would be better?

Yes, it seems God has a sense of humor.