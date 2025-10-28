"It's Only Going To Get Worse" – Irish Teen Girl Delivers Passionate Warning Against Mass Immigration

Via Remix News,

A 15-year-old Irish girl, Kaiden McKenna, an active boxer in her hometown of Castleblayney, delivered a moving speech against mass immigration earlier this week. In the video, she describes her fear of taking public transportation and simply going for a jog in her hometown — all due to rising immigration and the presence of migration centers in her area.

“As a young person, especially a young girl, I feel more unsafe now than ever…After a few scary encounters, I can’t even walk alone to the bus anymore,” says McKenna,

“I’m here to give my perspective on the IPAS centers and the unvetted (migrants) moving into our town,” she says.

She directly blames IPAS centers, short for International Protection Accommodation Service, which are migrant accommodations sprouting up across Ireland. She also expresses her worries about future centers being built in her area.

“Every morning, either my mom just after a night shift or my dad dragging my brother out of bed, one of them has to walk me to the bus,” she stated.

McKenna also expresses her fears about going running in her own town.

“Going for a run with my mom meters behind me in the car because it’s not safe is unacceptable. It’s only going to get worse if there are more IPAS centers in Blaney,” she warns.

She laments that her mother being forced to tail her is “embarrassing as a 15-year-old. I crave freedom.”

She closes by asking an open-ended question: “Who is looking out for me?”

McKenna’s warning comes after protests and violence broke out earlier this week following the arrest of an African migrant for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in the massive migrant center at CityWest in Dublin.

Like McKenna, many women in Europe no longer feel they can no longer freely move about in public. Just like Ireland, other countries such as Germany and France have seen a dramatic increase in sexual assaults and violence against women associated with mass immigration.

The situation has left many European youths with a growing sense of hopelessness as the situation rapidly deteriorates.

The state of fear McKenna describes echoes similar stories across Europe, which are often fueled by high-profile cases, such as the rape and murder of 12-year-old Lola in Paris by an Algerian migrant, who was just convicted yesterday and sentenced to life in prison. The heinous crime may have even had ties to North African occult beliefs.

However, it is the day-to-day crime and harassment that typically burdens European women the most.

A number of similar accounts from young European teens have sparked a continent-wide discussion about mass immigration. Much like McKenna’s video, a recent video featured a teen German girl speaking out about how dramatically life has changed due to mass immigration.

“I can hardly recognize the Germany you tell me about today. And since then, I’ve been asking myself. What would it be like if you could go to the outdoor pool without fear?” she said.

A stream of videos has been posted on a daily basis of women being sexually harassed, assaulted, and stalked.

Even women going for a walk with their babies in strollers cannot escape this new reality.

Many European parks are no longer safe, with women not only being sexually harassed, as seen in the video below, but also increasingly victims of sex crimes — often in headline-grabbing nightmare stories. In some cases, these crimes do not just involve rape, but also murder.

There have always been sexual predators in every society, but statistics from every country that has embraced mass immigration in the West tell the same story: Sexual violence is growing worse and worse. While some may find McKenna’s worries about going for a jog overblown, going for a jog for many women in certain areas can mean harassment. In many cases, it has ended in disaster, as seen here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

Just earlier this week, Swedish 17-year-old girl Meya Åberg spoke about her rape at the hands of an Eritrean migrant when she was 16, while on her way home from work at McDonald’s. Her case sparked outrage on social media after it was revealed that the migrant would not be deported, because, among other factors, the rape’s “duration” was not long enough, according to a Swedish appeals court.

She is just one of many horror stories out of Sweden, including the heartbreaking case of Luna, who still remains in a coma after being nearly strangled to death by an African migrant who attended her own school and has a history of violence and watching pornographic strangulation videos on school computers.

These are not just “isolated” instances, but instead, there are broad trend lines and statistics showcasing the rising threat across Europe. Approximately 75 percent of gang rapes in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia are by those who are foreign or who have a migrant background, and at least half of gang rapes on a national level are committed by foreigners. Sexual violence is also increasingly common in German swimming pools, with young girls the most likely to be victimized. Again, foreigners are vastly statistically overrepresented.

Just like McKenna’s fear of taking the bus, there is also good reason for women to fear public transport in general. In Germany, foreigners commit 59 percent of all sexual violence on public transport. It has gotten to the point that in Berlin, the Green Party is calling for “women-only train cars.”

That does not mean European men are not capable of committing sexual crimes, but the statistical over-representation of foreigners is incredible and undeniable. It is not just an issue of “young” men either, which the left often claims. When compared in the same age cohorts, foreign men are vastly overrepresented in serious crimes compared to German men of the same age. It is not even necessarily an issue of men, although men are much more likely to be involved in crime. However, shockingly, when German men are compared to certain foreign female groups, these females actually have higher rates of violent crime.

While there are many young women who either ignore this data, or have different life experiences or values that lead them to embrace open borders, many women are also turning to right-wing parties such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Meanwhile, in countries like France, women are even more anti-immigration than men in many surveys. One poll from 2024 conducted by CSA for Europe 1, CNews and the Journal du Dimanche showed that 53 percent of women want zero immigration, which means an end to all legal and illegal immigration. Other polls showed that the vast majority of French want to sharply restrict immigration (again, more women than men) and end birthright citizenship (65 percent of all French).

Women across Europe are increasingly resorting to different methods to deal with the increasing sexual violence and harassment, whether it is avoiding certain areas at night, or simply avoiding going out entirely. Many are also using their smartphones as a method of self-defense.

Some are dressing differently when they enter public transport.

Some are even resorting to self-defense training and other non-lethal defense tools, such as “smurf spray” in the Netherlands.

Regardless, the trend is clear. There will be more and more migration and, in turn, more and more suffering for Europeans.

As McKenna warns, “It’s only going to get worse.”

