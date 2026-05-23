Ivanka Trump Was Reportedly Targeted For Assassination By IRGC Terrorist

First Daughter Ivanka Trump was allegedly targeted in an assassination plot by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-trained terrorist seeking revenge for the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, reportedly pledged to kill Ivanka Trump and was found with a blueprint of her Florida home after his recent capture, according to an exclusive report from the New York Post.

The alleged plot traces directly to the January 2020 drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad.

Al-Saadi, who US authorities describe as a high-ranking operative within Iraq-Iran terror circles, had reportedly idolized the IRGC Quds Force commander as a father figure after his father died in a plane crash in 2006. That personal connection, analysts say, transformed a political grievance into something far more volatile. Ivanka Trump, 44, who converted to Orthodox Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner in 2009, emerged as Al-Saadi's primary target.

Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché at the Iraqi embassy in Washington and now head of the Future Foundation, says Al-Saadi began openly vowing revenge after Soleimani's death. "We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house," Al-Saadi allegedly told associates. "We heard that he had a plan of Ivanka's house in Florida," Qanbar adds, noting that a second source independently confirmed the existence of the plot.

Al-Saadi posted a map image on social media showing the exclusive Florida enclave where Ivanka and Kushner own a $24 million home, paired with a warning in Arabic that "neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you" and that "our revenge is a matter of time." In that same post, he declared that he and his network were "currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis,” framing the operation not as an aspiration but as active preparation.

“Al-Saadi is said to be a high-ranking figure in Iraq-Iran terror circles, arrested in Turkey on May 15 and extradited to the US, where he is charged with 18 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States, per the Department of Justice,” the New York Post reports. “He’s been behind attacks on US and Jewish targets including the firebombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam in March, the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London in April and a shooting at the US consulate building in Toronto, also in March, according to the DoJ.”

Court documents also state that he "planned, coordinated" and claimed responsibility for attacks on Jewish communities, including the bombing of a synagogue in Liège, Belgium, and the arson of a temple in Rotterdam.

What makes the case especially striking is how openly Al-Saadi allegedly operated online.

According to federal investigators, he posted photos with missiles, praised Qasem Soleimani, threatened “the American enemy,” and even shared images tied to alleged terror targets. Authorities also say he used a religious travel agency as cover to connect with terror cells internationally and traveled with an Iraqi government-issued service passport that reduced scrutiny at airports.

Analysts say Al-Saadi had deep ties to Iran-backed militias and maintained connections with both Soleimani and his successor, Esmail Qaani. He is now being held in solitary confinement in Brooklyn while supporters in Baghdad reportedly portray him as a resistance figure.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 An IRGC-linked Iraqi terrorist named Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi was plotting to assassinate Ivanka Trump as revenge for the U.S. killing of his mentor Qasem Soleimani.



He had a blueprint of Ivanka’s Florida home, posted maps and threats online, and was actively involved in… https://t.co/pubLwRaJj7 pic.twitter.com/PCCto7v8yT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2026

“Ivanka Trump was allegedly targeted in an assassination attempt tied to Iranian terror groups. Thankful Ivanka remains safe right now,” House Republicans said in a statement on X. “The failed assassination plot shows Iran’s true colors (and why we must make sure they never have a nuclear weapon). They hate America and they clearly see President Trump as the man standing between them and death to America. That’s why they’re targeting his daughter. It’s sick.”