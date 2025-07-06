Jaguar Sales Plummet By 97.5% After Awful They/Them Rebrand

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Yet another stunning example of ‘go woke, go broke’ has come to pass after high end car brand Jaguar has seen vehicle sales fall off a cliff following a mind blowingly stupid non-binary rebrand.

Sales in Europe dropped by a whoppping 97.5 percent year-over-year in April 2025, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (AECA) reveal.

Jaguar sold just just 49 cars in April 2025 compared to almost 2,000 in April 2024. Year-to-date sales from January to April have also plunged by more than three quarters with just 2,665 vehicles sold.

Jaguar. How it started vs How Its going. pic.twitter.com/xAPBOqEF16 — Grummz (@Grummz) July 1, 2025

Around the world, Jaguar sold under 27,000 vehicles for the 2024/25 financial year, 85 percent fewer than just six years prior.

It’s the most catastrophic decline in the history of the company, and it comes as a surprise to absolutely nobody.

The company had a glorious history of producing sleek and iconic cars associated with James Bond and Steve McQueen, yet the handed their branding over to an LGBTQ activist who decimated it by ditching the classic big cat logo and designing a car that looks like a big pink cardboard box.

hey jaguar. you're trying do picture 1, which will be a huge failure. when you should just put a battery in picture 2, which would kick ass and sell like crazy. literally don't even add a touch screen or anything. same knobs and dials. but with a battery. you're welcome pic.twitter.com/9RDYBFoASo — sucks (@powerbottomdad1) July 1, 2025

It has been reimagined. — Jaguar (@Jaguar) November 19, 2024

Worse still, they announced this rebrand with a commercial featuring cross dressers that look like they belong on the set of Dune.

The 8 Worst Rebrands of All Time:



1. Jaguar pic.twitter.com/6ZXZL4WjBF — Marketing Nerd (@Marketing_Nerd_) July 2, 2025

The stock price of the company instantly sank.

Formula One racing legend Johnny Herbert commented on Jaguar’s bizarre rebranding of itself into some sort of LGBTQ activist campaign, calling it ‘confusing’ and revealing that no one he’s spoken to in the auto world understands what the company is doing.

“I would say the biggest problem is the Jaguar product. It is not selling,” Herbert added, further noting that “To take the cat off Jaguar just seems the most unbelievable marketing decision I think I have ever seen.”

Following the immediate backlash, the new weirdos at Jaguar declared “you’ll soon see things our way.”

Wait....are you trying to tell me that this group of people doesn't appeal to Jaguar's target audience? pic.twitter.com/Wy5GDZodIq — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 30, 2025

Jaguar is insisting that the collapse in sales has nothing to do with the rebrand, claiming that “Comparing Jaguar sales to 2024 is pointless as we are no longer producing vehicles in 2025 with low levels of retail inventory available. Jaguar’s rebranding is not related to a sales decline.”

“A spokeswoman said: ‘”Jaguar’s transformation towards a new portfolio of pure-electric vehicles was announced as part of the Reimagine strategy in 2021. JLR always envisaged a period when the current range would ‘no longer be on sale’ before the introduction of the new Jaguar collection,” the company further declared.

Rest assured, no one is buying this car.

Everything jaguar stood for. Now gone, what a shame — GIANNISTER (@Giannister) May 10, 2025

