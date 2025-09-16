Jair Bolsonaro Rushed To Hospital, Days After Being Handed 27-Year Prison Sentence

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital, CNN Brasil reports Tuesday, with his family saying he was "feeling sick".

Just days ago the man dubbed the "Brazilian Donald Trump" was sentenced by the country's supreme court to 27-years in prison after being convicted of coup plotting, related to his rejecting the outcome of the presidential election which saw Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva return to power.

Via Reuters

Bolsonaro has suffered serious health issues ever since he was stabbed while campaigning in 2018. This resulted in several surgeries, and recurring intestinal issues.

He's still under house arrest, and the top court had also ruled that he's barred from running for public office until 2060 - which would be eight years after the conclusion of his sentence.

His son Flavio Bolsonaro wrote on X late in the day Tuesday, "President Bolsonaro felt unwell a short while ago, with a severe bout of hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure." He added: "I ask for everyone's prayers so that it is nothing serious."

Jair Bolsonaro has arrived at DF Star Hospital in Brasília. The former president is reported to have low blood pressure and a hiccup crisis, according to his son:

Jair Bolsonaro já chegou ao hospital DF Star, em Brasília.



Ex-presidente apresentou quadro de pressão baixa e crise de soluços pic.twitter.com/FrwI4qNLGb — Sam Pancher (@SamPancher) September 16, 2025

Likely his political opponents are going suspect this as a ploy to avoid the next phase of his high-stakes saga involving prison time - or they'll accuse him of seeking to gain national sympathy.

He's been under house arrest since August, after being accused of stoking external political interference, due to President Trump's public commentary accusing the Lula government of being on a witch hunt.