Japan Continues Drifting From Post-WW2 Pacifist Constitution, Inking Landmark Navy Deal With Australia

Japan continues getting further away from its pacifist constitution adopted after World War 2, as US regional allies continue strengthen defense alliances in face of the 'China threat'.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles announced Tuesday a major deal with his country's Indo-Pacific trade partner Japan, hailed as "the largest defense industry deal ever made between Japan and Australia."

Australia plans acquire a total of eleven frigates from Japan in a major boost to its navy, valued at 10 billion Australian dollars (approximately $6.5 billion or €5.6 billion).

Illustrative US Navy file image

The major contract was awarded to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which will provide Mogami-class warships, which are highly advanced and with an array of weapons, with the bid succeeding over that of Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.

"This decision was made based on what was the best capability for Australia," Marles said. "We do have a very close strategic alignment with Japan."

"The Mogami-class frigate is the best frigate for Australia," Marles described. "It is a next-generation vessel. It is stealthy. It has 32 vertical launch cells capable of launching long-range missiles."

This agreement marks Japan's first export of warships since before the Second World War, and only its second significant defense sale abroad, which is why some Australian analysts consider the landmark deal to be high risk.

Many details of the deal still remain shrouded in mystery, but one maritime sources says: "Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will supply the Royal Australian Navy with three upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates built in Japan from 2029. Eight more frigates will be built in Western Australia."

Additionally, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has never built warships outside of Japan. Rabobank in a note has commented further of this factor as follows:

Japan continues to increase its defense exports after decades of controls to stay out of global conflicts after World War II. Mitsubishi is going to build a fleet of frigates for the Royal Australian Navy in the coming years. The first three will be built in Japan, the remainder in Australia, bolstering the defense ties between the two countries. Both are US allies and face a threat from China. Australia aims to increase its surface fleet to its largest size since WWII.

It was only just over a decade ago, in 2014, that then-prime minister Shinzo Abe partially lifted the post-WW decades-long self-imposed ban on foreign arms sales.

The high tech multi-mission stealth frigate for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, now to be supplied to Australia's military...

Six years after the significant policy change, Japan sold the Philippines $100 million worth of air surveillance radar systems. This was also as Washington began making more defense cooperation inroads with Japan, and the last few years have even seen deepening cooperation with NATO - which has angered China.