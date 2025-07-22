Japan Votes Against Globalism And Multiculturalism In Latest National Election

It sounds like a repeat of the US elections in 2016 and 2024; Japan's long ruling coalition party has suffered a crippling defeat in last week's national elections, defeated by the rise of the MAGA-inspired "Japanese First" party. The populist party took enough seats in the House of Councillors to bring the coalition into question and possibly unseat the current globalist-friendly Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Japanese First, also known as "Sanseito", was launched at the height of the draconian pandemic lockdowns by Sohei Kamiya using web-based organization and a message of anti-globalism and fighting back against forced multiculturalism. Sanseito now controls 15 seats in the Upper House, and 3 seats in the lower house, making them impossible to ignore in future legislation decisions.

The western media has attacked the movement, demonizing it as dangerous. Reuters describes the party as "fringe far right:, noting that it:

"...Gained support with warnings of a "silent invasion" of immigrants, and pledges for tax cuts and welfare spending. Birthed on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic spreading conspiracy theories about vaccinations and a cabal of global elites, the party broke into mainstream politics with its "Japanese First" campaign."

Japan has been targeted by leftists in the west for years as being "fascist" due to their previous refusals to accommodate progressive ideology. The media also acts as if the globalist agenda and lies about covid lockdowns, mandates and vaccines are not proven realities, but it would seem that the general public in Japan is growing wise to the propaganda.

Saya-san the Sanseito candidate who ran on an anti immigration platform has won her seat in the Tokyo electoral district.



Congratulations Saya-san! 🌸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/oZgM3LrQPQ — 🇯🇵 Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper 🇯🇵 (@politicalawake) July 20, 2025

For centuries Japan has maintained a homogeneous culture with strict conditions of immigration and foreign influence. Their society holds order and mutual respect in high regard and their cities are some of the cleanest and best maintained in the world. However with the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the loss of his influence, the coalition government has been incrementally pushed into accepting multiculturalism.

Globalist politicians have called for more open immigration standards, arguing that Japan's birth decline and aging population require labor to be imported from other countries. Similar to what has happened in the west, many of these migrants are brought in from third-world cesspools with little regard for Japanese customs and rules.

A North African migrant from Burkina Faso has been arrested in Fussa, Tokyo for stabbing a Japanese teenager to steal his wallet. pic.twitter.com/8xyRs1lZDQ — 🇯🇵 Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper 🇯🇵 (@politicalawake) April 4, 2024

The Japanese public is already suffering from the effects of multiculturalism, with an immediate spike in criminal incidents and foreigners trashing streets, subways and neighborhoods. Specifically, Muslim and African migrants refuse to assimilate and have been quick to cause problems in the otherwise peaceful country. Despite being a tiny percentage of the population, they are a large percentage of ongoing crime.

An Iranian Migrant in Tokyo followed a Japanese woman on a motorcycle & forced his way into her apartment where he proceeded to rape her.



Japan shows Third world Migrants compassion & this is how they repay us 😡 pic.twitter.com/Y5ACSQ0z1z — 🇯🇵 Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper 🇯🇵 (@politicalawake) December 6, 2024

No this is not in Europe this is in Japan!



Japan is the only non Western country besides South Korea that Is part of the UN Migration Pact.



Islamists are incapable of integrating they will commit terrorist attacks, rapes & desecrate Shinto Shrines & Buddhist temples if their… pic.twitter.com/aqK1ckDRcR — 🇯🇵 Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper 🇯🇵 (@politicalawake) September 25, 2024

Though Japan's migrant population is only 3.7 million out of 124 million people, the public has seen the writing on the wall when it comes to multiculturalism. The Japanese First movement holds up the pervasive destruction of Europe due to open borders as a sign of things to come, and they don't plan on emulating Europe's example. Rather, they are emulating the efforts of American conservatives, calling for mass deportations and incentives for population growth among native Japanese.

The notion that the only solution to labor declines is open immigration is a fallacy widely promoted by globalists seeking to erase national cultures and borders, using mass migration as a weapon to undermine the greater stability of homogeneous societies.