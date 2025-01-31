Japan's Aging Problem In One Chart

Japan’s population aged 65 and over has reached an all-time high of 36 million, accounting for 29.3% of the total population.

With such a large portion at retirement age, the country faces the challenge of maintaining its workforce capacity.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, visualizes Japan’s population aged 65 and over compared to the total population from 1950 to 2045 forecasts, based on data compiled by the Statistics Bureau of Japan.

Half of Japanese Companies Report Employee Shortages

Japan has the world’s highest proportion of the population aged 65 and over. While the country’s population has been declining, the proportion of older citizens continues to grow and is projected to reach 34.8% by 2040.

As the population ages, Japan’s labor force is expected to shrink significantly. A recent research note from Morgan Stanley’s Robert Feldman estimates that, based on past demographic trends, the labor force could decline from approximately 69.3 million in 2023 to around 49.1 million by 2050.

Year Population Population 65+ Population 65+ (%) 1950 83M 4M 4.9% 1955 89M 5M 5.2% 1960 93M 5M 5.7% 1965 98M 6M 6.3% 1970 105M 8M 7.3% 1975 112M 10M 8.4% 1980 117M 19M 10.1% 1985 121M 14M 11.8% 1990 124M 16M 13.0% 1995 126M 19M 15.0% 2000 127M 22M 17.4% 2005 128M 25M 19.6% 2010 128M 29M 22.8% 2015 127M 33M 26.3% 2020 126M 36M 28.6% 2023 124M 36M 29.4% 2024 124M 36M 29.3% 2030F 123M 37M 30.1% 2035F 120M 38M 31.9% 2040F 117M 41M 34.8% 2045F 113M 41M 36.4%

Currently, 51% of companies in Japan report a shortage of full-time employees.

To address this issue, Japan has implemented immigration programs to attract skilled workers. In 2024, a record 2 million foreign workers were employed in Japan, with plans to add up to 800,000 more over the next five years.

