Japan’s strategic awakening is no longer theoretical—it’s unfolding in real time.

In recent weeks, Tokyo confirmed plans to deploy advanced surface-to-air missile systems on Yonaguni Island, Japan’s westernmost inhabited territory and only about 70 miles from Taiwan. The deployment is part of a broader effort to strengthen defenses along Japan’s southwestern island chain, territory that sits directly along the fault line of the emerging Indo-Pacific balance of power.

Yonaguni Island, Japan’s westernmost inhabited island, about 111 kilometers from Taiwan, is pictured in Yonaguni, Japan, on April 13, 2022. Japan’s southwestern islands lie close to Taiwan, and any conflict there could threaten Japan’s sea lanes, airspace, and U.S. bases on its territory. Carl Court/Getty Images

Yet Japan’s security transformation did not begin with this deployment. The origins of today’s strategic shift reach back more than a century and a half. History is a window into the future.

In 1854, American warships under Commodore Matthew Perry, including his flagship, the USS Susquehanna, forced Japan to open its isolationist system, initiating one of the most consequential geopolitical encounters in modern history. That moment did more than open Japanese ports—it permanently altered Japan’s trajectory and forged one of the most important strategic relationships in the modern world.

As Japan expands its military capabilities and reassesses the constraints of its postwar security posture, it is not abandoning its past. It is responding to the strategic realities of a changing Indo-Pacific.

To understand Japan’s transformation today, one must understand the long arc of the U.S.–Japan relationship. This is an arc that is as unique as it is full of contradictions.

Following Perry’s arrival, the country embarked on a remarkable period of modernization. Determined to avoid subjugation by Western powers, it rapidly studied foreign military systems, industrialized its economy, and constructed a state built for survival in a competitive international system. It also created a darker side of militarism and imperialism.

By the early 20th century, the island nation had emerged as a major power. That trajectory ultimately culminated in catastrophic conflict with the United States during World War II.

Defeat in 1945 marked a profound strategic reset. The imperial era ended, and a new security structure emerged under American leadership. Japan renounced war in its constitution, while the United States guaranteed its security.

The arrangement produced extraordinary results. Japan became one of the largest economies in the world, democratic institutions endured, and the U.S.–Japan alliance became the cornerstone of stability in East Asia. Japan became America’s unsinkable carrier.

The postwar settlement rested on two assumptions: that American dominance in the Pacific would remain uncontested and that regional threats would remain manageable. Those assumptions are now eroding.

China is rapidly transforming itself into a formidable military power across maritime, missile, cyber, and space domains. Beijing continues to increase defense spending as part of a long-term effort to modernize the People’s Liberation Army and expand its regional reach.

North Korea possesses operational nuclear weapons and long-range missile capabilities, while Russia continues to modernize its Pacific military posture.

Japan now sits between three nuclear-armed states. All of them pose an existential threat to both Japan and the American order.

For decades, Tokyo relied heavily on the American nuclear umbrella and maintained limited conventional forces. That arrangement allowed the country to concentrate on economic growth while American power anchored the regional order.

That strategic environment is being tested.

Extended deterrence alone cannot sustain stability without deeper integration, stronger conventional capabilities, and greater operational coordination between the United States and its allies. Japan is not seeking nuclear weapons. Instead, it is strengthening deterrence through missile defense, counterstrike capabilities, alliance consultation, and integrated military planning.

In a more dangerous strategic environment, credibility requires capability. These are the twin pillars of real deterrence.

The geography of Japan’s southwestern islands makes this reality clear. Tokyo has begun strengthening military infrastructure on these islands, deploying advanced missile defenses, and expanding surveillance capabilities. These islands form a natural barrier along China’s access routes into the Pacific.

Geography places Japan directly astride the strategic gateway between the East China Sea and the broader Pacific Ocean.

As with many major conflict scenarios in Asia, attention turns to Taiwan. Any conflict involving Taiwan would immediately implicate Japanese territory and American bases located there. Chinese military planners understand this well. Operations against Taiwan would almost certainly involve strikes against bases in Okinawa and surrounding areas.

For Tokyo, Taiwan is not peripheral. It is central to Japan’s security.

Japan’s evolving defense posture reflects several reinforcing priorities: strengthening the defense of its southwestern islands, dispersing military infrastructure, enhancing maritime and air denial capabilities, and deepening joint operational planning with the United States.

This is not militarism. It is the tyranny of geography.

The immediate danger, however, lies in North Korea.

Pyongyang possesses nuclear warheads, mobile launch systems, and increasingly sophisticated missile technology. North Korean missile tests routinely pass over Japanese territory, reinforcing the urgency of Japan’s missile defense and civil preparedness efforts.

Deterrence in Northeast Asia must be layered, because the threats themselves are layered.

Japan’s strategic transformation did not occur overnight. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe played a decisive role in laying the institutional foundation for Japan’s modern security posture. Abe established Japan’s National Security Council, expanded the legal basis for collective self-defense, and strengthened strategic coordination with the United States and regional partners.

Today’s leadership is building upon that foundation. Japan is increasing defense spending to levels comparable to those of other major democracies while strengthening economic security policies and reinforcing supply chains for critical technologies. Prime Minister Takaichi has advocated revising Article 9 from an exclusive focus on self-defense to “proactive defense.”

Japan is moving from debating strategy to executing it.

External pressure—gaiatsu—once again facilitates domestic reform. The Meiji Restoration followed the shock of Western intrusion. The Cold War alliance emerged from the strategic realities of postwar reconstruction. Today, the rise of China and the instability of the regional security environment are again accelerating internal change.

For American policymakers, Japan’s transformation carries enormous strategic significance.

Future contingencies in the Indo-Pacific will depend heavily on Japanese infrastructure, logistics, and political resolve. Without Japan, American power projection in the Western Pacific becomes extremely difficult. With Japan, deterrence remains credible.

Japan’s awakening, therefore, strengthens the balance of power across the Indo-Pacific.

From Perry’s black ships to the Cold War alliance and the strategic competition of the 21st century, Japan’s evolution has unfolded in continuous interaction with American power.

The alliance is now entering a new phase. We cannot only focus on the hard realities of geopolitics, but also on the moral dimension: that rising democratic Japan, combined with democratic Taiwan and South Korea, serves not only American values but also human rights and freedom. This is a bulwark against the tyranny in China, North Korea, and Russia.

Japan is no longer simply shielded by the United States. It is preparing to help sustain the regional order alongside it.

The future stability of the Indo-Pacific will not be determined in Washington or Beijing alone. It will depend on the strength and resilience of the U.S.–Japan partnership—first forged in 1854, reshaped in 1945, and now entering one of the most consequential periods in its history.