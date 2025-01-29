Jordan, Egypt Reject US Plan To Resettle Gazans As Trump Doubles Down

After last Saturday President Trump floated a plan to 'clean out' Gaza by conducting a mass resettlement of Palestinians in neighboring countries, namely Egypt and Jordan, he's now doubling down on the idea.

Egypt and Jordan are not happy, but are also feeling the pressure as a result, and it must be remembered that both are recipients of huge amounts of foreign aid each year - with Egypt receiving billions.

Israeli media underscores there's been wall-to-wall firm opposition by Arab leaders: "US President Donald Trump dug in his heels Monday over a controversial suggestion that large numbers of Gazans take refuge in Egypt and Jordan, shrugging off wall-to-wall opposition to the proposal from Arab leaders."

"Fresh off what he said were calls with Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump insisted both leaders would take in Palestinians from the war-ravaged territory and said the issue would be discussed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two meet sometime soon, amid speculation in Israel that Trump’s gambit was being coordinated with Jerusalem," the report details.

"Egyptian media on Tuesday cited government sources as saying that Trump and Sissi had yet to speak. If they did, Sissi’s office would issue a readout, the Egyptian officials told local media," it continues.

This would involve these countries absorbing hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees - something which Jordan has already done historically over the last some seventy years.

Here are the latest remarks from Trump which are driving the controversy:

Asked about those comments, Trump told reporters on Air Force One Monday evening he would “like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence so much.” “When you look at the Gaza Strip, it’s been hell for so many years,” Trump said. “There have been various civilizations on that strip. It didn’t start here. It started thousands of years before, and there’s always been violence associated with it. You could get people living in areas that are a lot safer and maybe a lot better and maybe a lot more comfortable.”

Interestingly, the tiny Balkan country of Albania has entered the discussion after an Israeli Channel 12 media report said that Trump was in talks with Albania for it to take 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza.

But Albania's prime minister quickly batted this down, calling it false. "I haven’t heard something so fake in quite some time - and there’s been a lot of fake news lately! It is absolutely not true," Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted. If such talks actually did exist, the Muslim-majority population of this country would surely be outraged.

THE RETURN TO THE NORTH OF GAZA pic.twitter.com/qg5ddiqAre — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) January 27, 2025

As for Egypt and Jordan, Trump may use the outsized US assistance provided to pressure their leaders to agree to his plan at least on some level. But the reality is that this is ultra politically sensitive. Past historic waves of Palestinian refugees and armed groups flooding nearby Arab countries have literally erupted in wars, which especially Lebanon can attest to. Jordan has also seen its country destabilized at times.

There's also the logistics - with Palestinians now rushing back to their largely destroyed communities in northern Gaza, they are defiantly telling the world they don't plan to leave their homeland. The Gaza ceasefire would likely collapse if Palestinians were suddenly pushed out in large waves into Egypt and Jordan.