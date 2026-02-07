Kiev Left With Few Hours Of Power Per Day In Subzero Temps

Ukraine and Russia have just wrapped up a second round of US-mediated negotiations in Abu Dhabi, but overnight Ukrainian cities were hit with another massive aerial attack on the national power grid.

"Russia is carrying out another massive attack on the Ukrainian power grid facilities," grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday. "Due to the damage caused by the enemy, emergency outages have been applied in most regions."

Ukrenergo said in its Telegram statement, "Currently, the attack is still ongoing. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows."

Dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones were unleashed, in what has become an almost nightly reality. Already rolling emergency blackouts have impacted towns and cities across Ukraine, but this fresh assault resulted in more blackouts.

The overnight strikes hit high-voltage transmission lines that are used to transmit electricity nationwide and that form the backbone of Ukraine’s power grid, as well as power plants and substations, said Denys Shmyhal, the country’s energy minister. The damage prompted Kyiv to request emergency electricity assistance from Poland, Mr. Shmyhal said on social media. The strikes were the latest in a series of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure during a winter freeze. Mr. Shmyhal said the bombardment on Saturday had forced operators at nuclear power plants to “unload” reactor units, meaning that workers reduced power output or shut down reactors as a precautionary measure when external electricity supplies became unstable.

Supplies were already in a dire situation after the even larger Feb. 3rd Russian attack on the energy grid.

At this point the capital area is expected to receive only four to six hours of electricity per day in February. Some residents are without heat and water, amid dangerously frigid temperatures, which in recent days have plunged down to -25°C (-13°F).

The European Union and NATO have been scrambling to come up with ways to both keep the lights on in Ukraine and defend its cities and vital infrastructure from being devastated by Russia.

All of this is part of Moscow's attrition strategy, knowing it can outlast, out-gun, and out-manpower Ukraine. This is also about inflicting broader pain and suffering among the population, in hopes of destabilizing the Zelensky government enough to replace him.