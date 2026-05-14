'Killshot' Is Coming For Earth Warned CIA Remote Viewer Before Recent Death

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A retired US Army major and former CIA-linked remote viewer issued stark final warnings of a devastating solar “Killshot” before his death in March, claiming the current period of heightened solar activity could trigger infrastructure collapse on a global scale.

Retired Major Ed Dames, who participated in the US government’s classified remote-viewing programs during the Cold War, described the event as enormous solar blasts that would knock out power grids, communications and essential services, potentially leading to millions of immediate deaths and widespread societal breakdown.

Dames died at age 76. In his last recorded interviews he tied the timing directly to Solar Cycle 25 and the recent passage of comet C/2023 A3.

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Dames was linked to Project Stargate, a declassified US intelligence initiative that ran from the 1970s until 1995. It explored whether psychic phenomena, particularly remote viewing—the claimed ability to perceive distant or hidden targets mentally—could be used for espionage.

The program originated amid Cold War concerns that the Soviet Union was investigating similar psychic capabilities.

Dames, who had served in Airborne Infantry and later as a tactical electronic warfare officer, transferred into the remote-viewing unit after studying biophysics and Mandarin at UC Berkeley.

He maintained that remote viewers sometimes supplied intelligence unavailable through conventional means.

The Stargate Project was, at least officially, shut down in 1995 after official reviews claimed it had not delivered reliable operational value.

In one of his last interviews, recently released, Dames stated: “Right now we’re at the beginning of the solar cycle. 25 Solar Max. Solar Max should last for about two years, and the sun’s doing unprecedented stuff. There are more solar spots than there have been in the last 20-something years.”

He continued: “I predict that this Solar Max will be the beginning of the kill shot sequence. But more, more interestingly, intriguingly, the comet C/2023 A3 that’s in the sky.”

“The timing of that appearance and the orbit exactly matches this passing space body with this huge event called the kill shot looming ahead,” Dames further suggested.

“This comet, we described as a passing space body. We didn’t know what it was, a planetoid or a comet, either one that is concomitant with the initiation of the kill shot sequence, and this comet, the trajectory and the timing is a perfect match,” he urged.

Dames warned of the practical consequences of such an event, “You wake up and there’s no power and there’s no water and there’s no gasoline, it’s going to be a bad nightmare scenario. That’s what you’re going to be confronted with. The government is not going to help you.”

He had previously written: “The true devastation of today’s Killshot will be unlike anything we have previously seen in history with solar radiation actually hitting ground level; resulting in the initial deaths of millions with implications resulting in economic collapse, war…”

“More than 30 years ago, we were looking for nuclear war and finding out that our star was going on a rampage.”

Dames first encountered the Killshot concept, he said, while remote viewing during his time in the classified programs. He later built a career teaching survival techniques and selling materials focused on preparing for the predicted event.

Dames’ warnings have drawn renewed scrutiny in light of separate reporting on extensive doomsday preparations by the ultra-wealthy.

Billionaires are transforming locations into exclusive enclaves and constructing fortified bunkers in anticipation of what they term “the event.”

Local historian Paul George told the outlet: “Only the very wealthy, the billionaires can afford to live in Indian Creek now. Hundreds of millions aren’t gonna cut it anymore.”

These ultra wealthy elites are purchasing private islands in Hawaii, Fiji and New Zealand while building underground shelters. Examples include Mark Zuckerberg’s reported 5,000-square-foot doomsday bunker at his Koolau Ranch property in Hawaii.

Some observers have noted the thematic overlap between Dames’ long-standing “Killshot” scenario and the vague but urgent “event” referenced in these elite preparedness efforts, though no direct connection has been publicly confirmed by the individuals involved.

NASA and NOAA continue to monitor Solar Cycle 25, which has produced significant flares and geomagnetic storms. Severe solar activity is known to threaten satellites, power grids and communications infrastructure.

Astronomers confirm that comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS passed through the inner solar system on its predicted trajectory, again there is no established scientific link to apocalyptic solar events.

Sceptics have pointed out that several of Dames’ earlier timelines for the Killshot did not materialize. Remote viewing itself remains unproven under rigorous scientific scrutiny, and the Stargate Project was ultimately deemed non-operational by its reviewers.

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