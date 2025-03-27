Kim Jong Un Unveils Large AI-Equipped Combat Drones

North Korea has unveiled a new batch of new AI-equipped suicide and reconnaissance drones which the country is showcasing as part of military modernization plans.

State-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of "various kinds of reconnaissance and suicide drones" which have long been in development by North Korea's Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex. One particular unmanned vehicle featured in an official photo set appeared huge in size...

KCNA via Reuters

KCNA noted that Kim has authorized expanding production of the drone line, and there are reports the program had the assistance of Russia.

Kim further at the event unveiled what's considered to be North Korea's first airborne early-warning aircraft.

"The field of unmanned equipment and artificial intelligence should be top-prioritized and developed in modernizing the armed forces," Kim announced.

The new airborne early warning and control aircraft is believed the result of North Korea modifying Russian-supplied aircraft into airborne radar platforms.

The plane will complement North Korea's existing ground-based radar systems, allowing better radar detection unhindered by the Korean peninsula's mountainous terrain.

As for the recent increasing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, Western media reports on Wednesday say that North Korea sent at least 3,000 more soldiers to Russia early this year.

This is the conclusion of South Korean intelligence, and could bring the total amount sent in the context of the Ukraine war to somewhere between 12,000 to 15,000. Several thousand are believed to have been killed or injured, particularly in combat in Russia's Kursk.