Kim Jong-Un's Sister Threatens Retaliation After US Nuclear-Powered Carrier Arrives In South Korea

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute,

The USS Carl Vinson arrived in South Korea at the start of this week. The move was a show of force and drew a sharp rebuke from Pyongyang.

A Pentagon press release said the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which serves as the flagship of the Navy’s Carrier Strike Group One, "arrived in the Republic of Korea (ROK) for a scheduled port visit" beginning March 2, adding that "The visit to Busan exemplifies the US commitment to the region, further enhancing relationships with ROK leaders and the local population.”

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson

Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander of the strike group, said the show of force was important to US policy in the region. “An aircraft carrier port visit demonstrates our commitment to the alliance between the US and the Republic of Korea.” He continued, “Our alliance remains the linchpin of peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula, and we are dedicated to working with our ROK Navy counterparts to ensure stability in the region.”

However, deployments of advanced US military equipment to the Korean Peninsula have been repeatedly denounced by the DPRK, often prompting reciprocal shows of force from North Korea. In response to the Vinson’s arrival in South Korea, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un said, “The United States is repeatedly committing provocative acts that ignore North Korea’s security concerns and worsen the situation.”

“The United States is openly demonstrating its intention to be the most hostile and confrontational toward the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea through these practical actions,” she added.

“The root of the escalation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula clearly lies with the United States and its allies, who are further intensifying their military moves to transplant NATO’s infrastructure into the region and raise the level of war preparedness,” she continued.

Pyongyang’s complaints are rooted in the fact that the Vinson, as well as a US submarine that arrived in South Korea earlier this year, are capable of delivering nuclear strikes. Kim said North Korea would continue to strengthen its nuclear program. “The hostile policy toward North Korea pursued by the United States today, along with its actions, provides ample justification for the infinite strengthening of our nuclear war deterrence. We will not just sit back and comment on the situation,” she explained.

During Donald Trump’s first administration, he initially took an aggressive policy towards North Korea, publicly threatening “fire and fury.” However, the relationship warmed after several months and Trump met with Kim three times.

Kim Yo Jong, file image

While Trump was unable to ink an official agreement with Kim by the end of his first term, Pyongyang had limited its missile tests and worked to demilitarize the border with South Korea. After Joe Biden took over in the Oval Office, diplomacy with the DPRK ground to a halt.

Additionally, Biden worked to create a new military pact between the US, South Korea, and Japan, which was viewed as a threat by North Korea. Throughout the Biden administration, both sides escalated their provocative military drills. Those war games and missile tests have continued in the first month of the new Trump presidency.