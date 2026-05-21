Kremlin Blasts 'Borderline Crazy' Threat From Baltic NATO State

Russia has express outrage and condemnation of what it has on Wednesday denounced as a "borderline crazy threat" from NATO member Lithuania.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys in an interview this week with Neue Zurcher Zeitung provocatively stated that NATO is capable of destroying all Russian bases located in Kaliningrad if necessary.

via MSC

"We have to show the Russians that we're capable of penetrating the small fortress they've built in Kaliningrad," he said of the Russian exclave. "NATO has the capability, if necessary, to raze Russian air defenses and missile bases there to the ground."

Russia's RT has published the Kremlin response as follows:

Recent threats directed at Russia’s Kaliningrad Region by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys are “borderline crazy” and reflect a “maniacal” hostility toward Russia among Lithuania’s leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. “This anti-Russian sentiment makes them blind, prevents them from thinking about the future and from acting in the interests of their nations,” Peskov said, referring to political elites in all three Baltic states. Later in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed Peskov’s remarks, arguing that Western officials resort to such hostile rhetoric to assert their relevance. “But unlike the philosopher [Rene Descartes] who said ‘I think, therefore I am’ these people simply are,” the diplomat joked.

As for his other hawkish comments in the interview, the Lithuanian top diplomat strongly suggested the Ukraine war could spread deep into Europe, saying that should the frontline in Ukraine collapse, the consequences would be felt not only across NATO's eastern flank but throughout the entire European Union.

"The idea that a conflict with Moscow would only affect Russia's immediate neighbors is a dangerous misconception. It's part of Russian propaganda," Budrys said.

"If the frontline collapses, everything collapses - the EU, the economy, social order," he added. "There isn’t a single safe haven in Western Europe that would escape the consequences of war. We must finally quantify the cost of a lack of deterrence honestly."

Source: EuroNews

As a reminder, Kaliningrad is surrounded by Poland to the south and Lithuania to the north and east, which makes Moscow naturally alarmed whenever Polish or Lithuanian officials spew forth threats related to the exclave, which is Russian sovereign territory. However, Europe has also been fearful over the significant military assets and radar capability that Russia has stationed there.