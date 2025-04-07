Kremlin Complains Its Questions On Ukraine Ceasefire Unanswered By US

The Kremlin has complained that progress toward achieving Ukraine war ceasefire talks with the United States has been stalled as it awaits answers to key questions issued to the Trump administration.

President Vladimir Putin still supports the idea of a ceasefire, a new Monday Kremlin statement said, but Russia has yet to be given answers which could bring progress to talks. Moscow has called these "crucial conditions" which must be me before any future ceasefire can take effect.

"President Putin does support the idea of the need for a ceasefire, but before that a number of questions must be answered," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These questions are still hanging in the air; so far no one has given an answer to them," he emphasized.

For example, Putin has said there would have to be some kind of agreed-upon verification mechanism to ensure Ukraine's military doesn't rearm during any truce period.

But the Kremlin has also said it is dubious this could ever actually be achieved in reality due to the significant numbers of "extremist and nationalist units" within the Ukrainian military's ranks.

Putin had starting in mid-March conveyed a list of conditions in response to a proposed 30-day US-backed ceasefire, via state media translation:

—“guarantees that during the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will not conduct mobilization, will not train soldiers, and will not receive weapons,” Putin said during a press briefing with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow. —“These 30 days — how will they be used? To continue forced mobilization in Ukraine? To receive more arms supplies? To train newly mobilized units? Or will none of this happen?” Putin asked. —Enforcing a ceasefire over such a vast battlefield would be difficult, he added, violations could be easily disputed, leading to a blame game between both sides. Systems of “control and verification” to monitor a ceasefire are not in place but should be agreed.

Also, back in January Putin had explained why a short-term truce will be rejected. He had said at the time, "The goal should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations living in this region."

Rubio last week: "We’re not interested in negotiations about negotiations, this thing will not last forever."

Currently an 'energy site ceasefire' is on, but since it was supposedly agreed to by both Moscow and Kiev last month, both have complained of repeat violations. Russia says it has submitted a list of these violations to Washington but hasn't received a response on this either.