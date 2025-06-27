Kremlin Condemns White House Envoy's Comparing Iran & Ukraine Wars

Moscow has reacted angrily to fresh words of Trump special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who has also been working on US diplomacy with Russia's Putin, after he drew parallels between the Ukraine war and Israel-Iran conflict.

"We’re hopeful that people look at what happened in Iran and say: ‘we want a part of that sort of peace process as well,’" Witkoff told CNBC on Wednesday. "This may well gravitate towards Russia and Ukraine."

In the interview he expressed hope for expanding the Abraham Accords, particularly to Saudi Arabia: "We are hoping for normalization across an array of countries, maybe that people would never have contemplated coming in before," he said. "We’re excited for that prospect. That would also be a stabilizer in the Middle East."

Via Al Jazeera

But the fact that he briefly drew comparison to the Ukraine war, expressing hope that Russia would take note of President Trump's peace 'successes' - has drawn condemnation from the Kremlin:

Israel’s “unprovoked” attack on Iran bears no comparison to the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, rejecting an assessment made by the US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. Witkoff had suggested earlier that the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel could serve as a model for ending the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Peskov emphasized that the two wars greatly differ in "in their essence and nature" and further asserted that the "Israeli attacks on Iran were absolutely unprovoked."

He said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is something "going back several decades" - and highlighted constant NATO expansion up to Russa's doorstep, and especially the "armed coup" in Kiev in 2014.

"It is hardly appropriate to draw parallels here," Peskov continued, and said that unlike Israel's and the United States' aerial assaults on Iran, the notion of "peace by force" is not something Russia did in the context of Ukraine. Israeli officials have even dubbed their actions 'preemptive'.

But of course, the West is going to vehemently disagree with this narrative, with the difference fundamentally coming down to whether the Ukraine war was provoked or unprovoked.

The question has increasingly been belatedly hotly debated over the last year, & finally even in mainstream publications...