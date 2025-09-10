Kremlin Dismisses Polish Drone Attack Claims, Saying No Evidence Provided

Russia on Wednesday formally rejected Poland's claims that its drones breached Poland's airspace overnight - citing that no evidence has been provided which link the drones to Russia's military.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk definitely asserted that a "huge number of Russian drones" had entered airspace of the NATO member and that it was an "act of aggression". Ukrainian President Zelensky has also alleged that it was an intentional attack, and is using it to try to lobby NATO to provide more direct air defense.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has reacted in stating "The EU and NATO leadership accuse Russia of provocation on a daily basis. Most often, without even trying to provide any arguments."

Russia's charge d'affaires in Warsaw, Andrey Ordash, summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. But he and Peskov underscored that no evidence was provided that the UAVs were sent by Russia.

Peskov further pointed out that the drones flew from Ukraine into Poland, and there have been prior such episodes. For example, a November 2022 incident saw a Ukrainian missile land on Polish territory - which was initially widely blamed on Russia, until the missile debris was examined - after which it was determined to be an errant Ukrainian air defense missile.

Russia's Defense Ministry is explaining on Wednesday that range of the UAVs which allegedly crossed the border with Poland do not exceed 700 km - suggesting that such a breach was not possibly. The MoD said it is open to holding direct consultations with the Polish government to resolve the matter. Meanwhile...

One former Swedish military officer and analyst of the conflict has offered the following points, pushing back against claims of some kind of intentional Russian attack with a 'drone wave' on a NATO member:

1. Russia isn't attacking Poland, some Russian drones flew over Polish territory during the attack on western Ukraine tonight. 2. This isn't a continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations. US actions against imaginary threats in Venezuela are more unprovoked and it is questionable if the US presently is a productive member of the world society with its threats to other nations territorial integrity, support of Israeli aggression and escalating trade wars. 3. Sanctions have had limited impact on the Russian economy and to bankrupt the Russian war machine the West must initiate a full scale trade war with China, BRICS and large parts of the world. Half the world economy can't sanction the other half without severe economic repercussions at home. The population in the West are not willing to accept a global economic depression in answer to some Russian drones getting lost. Especially since they might have lost their way due to Ukrainian EW defences. 4. Russia isn't losing in Ukraine, everybody knows that. Otherwise western leaders could lean back in their couches and look forward to Russia losing for a couple of more years. But then Russia might be losing along the entire Dnieper river, not as far east of the river as they are now.

Contrast the above with some Congress members, like Rep. Joe Wilson, claiming that this is a Russian "act of war" against NATO.

But broadly among US leaders, incidents like this could serve to get more air defense systems like Patriots into Ukrainian hands. Trump has appeared to slow-play this, but will be pressured to 'act' more quickly and robustly, also as the Trump-backed peace negotiation process seems completely derailed.