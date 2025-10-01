Kremlin Highly Doubtful Trump Will Authorize Tomahawks For Ukraine

Earlier this week Vice President J.D. Vance raised eyebrows amid possible major escalation with Russia in acknowledging that the US administration is "looking at" supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk long range missiles, at the request of the Europeans.

Interestingly, the Kremlin has openly voiced that it is highly doubtful that President Trump would do such a thing. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tuesday remarks that he does not believe the Trump administration has made a final decision, but that ultimately he would be "surprised" if the US went through with it.

"I think this is primarily the result of European pressure on Washington, and Washington wants to show that it takes into account the opinions of its allies. I don't think we have seen the final decision," Lavrov told reporters at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

"The Americans don’t supply Tomahawks to everyone," he explained. "Among Europeans, if I’m not mistaken, they supply them to Spain and the Netherlands; they’re somewhat wary of the rest."

And he followed with: "If they believe that Ukraine is a responsible nation that will use them responsibly, that would be surprising to me."

Instead, the Zelensky government has shown itself ready and willing to mount long-range attacks even on Moscow, and in the past, the Kremlin complex itself, with drones.

Drones can only do limited amounts of damage, but a Tomahawk with an immense range of 1,500+ miles - capable of reaching Moscow - could unleash serious destruction.

Still, on Monday Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had downplayed the Tomahawks as any kind of 'game-changer'. "No magical weapons exist, and Tomahawk or other missiles simply won’t be a game changer," he said.

Regardless, if the US does give the greenlight, it would be flirting with WW3, given Ukraine could turn around and begin targeting Moscow's own decision-making centers.

Yet some influential officials in the Trump administration are still pushing the idea hard, including Keith Kellogg...

Kellogg claims Tomahawks will be the gamechanger. The more I listen to Kellogg, the more impressed I am with his strategic thinking. Why did the US not think of "gamechanger" weapons before? pic.twitter.com/crY8tJ6Pgj — Alex Christoforou (@AXChristoforou) September 30, 2025

Hopefully Trump resists the fanaticism of these hawks on what could prove crucial 'red line' for Putin, and instead does more to pursue de-escalation.