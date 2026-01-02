Kremlin Makes Show Of Handing Evidence To US Side 'Proving' Ukrainian Attack On Putin Residence

The Kremlin has really made a big show for the cameras of handing over to American officials what it says is evidence that Ukrainian drones had attempted to strike Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region Sunday night into Monday morning.

The international community has asked for evidence Putin's residence was targeted, and Moscow has responded. Footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday shows Igor Kostykov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, meeting with the US defense attaché in Moscow and handing over what he identified as a "navigation unit" recovered from one of the drones shot down in Novgorod.

Russia has been on an information blitz, putting out images of downed drones and televised interviews of local Russian eyewitnesses to the drone waves early this week. But the 'evidence hand-over' to the US side is ultimately strong signaling aimed at President Trump.

Kostykov described that the "decryption of the content of the memory of the navigation controller of the drones carried out by specialists of Russia’s special services confirms without question that the target of the attack was the complex of buildings of the Russian president’s residence in the Novgorod region."

MOMENT MoD hands over KEY data to US representatives



'Decryption of navigation controllers… unequivocally CONFIRMED that target of attack was Russian President’s residence in Novgorod region'



Military Intelligence Chief Igor Kostyukov transfers info to America https://t.co/XTCEc08DyD pic.twitter.com/V7xKBsxldD — RT (@RT_com) January 1, 2026

Putin had informed President Trump about the alleged incident on the day it occurred via phone call, and Trump initially appeared to accept Moscow’s version, expressing sympathy and saying he "wasn't happy about it." He followed by sharing a New York Post article which said Moscow "is the one standing in the way of peace."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would not withdraw from peace talks with Washington, but would still adjust its negotiating stance and respond militarily, adding that potential targets had already been selected. "Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," he said.

What might this response look like? Author and geopolitical pundit Glenn Diesen writes the following:

WSJ reports that Russia’s attacks on Odessa (ports, bridges, etc.) are cutting Ukraine’s economic lifeline. This was a predictable Russian response after Ukraine/NATO began using Odessa to target Russian civilian ships. It is equally predictable that Russia will annex Odessa if there is no peace agreement that restores Ukraine’s neutrality and prevents Odessa from being used as a NATO front line. Our political-media establishment should learn about the security dilemma instead of cosplaying a the 1930s.

Diesen ends with this apt conclusion: "NATO is not 'helping' Ukraine by intensifying attacks on Russia, it is sacrificing Ukraine in the hope of bleeding Russia."

Reporting in mainstream media indicates a US intelligence consensus which casts doubt on Ukrainian drones being intentionally sent against Putin's residence; however, there does seem to be acknowledgement that a drone wave was active in the general area.

Putin's residence at Valdai. Source: navalny.com

The below is conveyed from The Wall Street Journal report:

U.S. national-security officials said Wednesday that Ukraine didn’t target Russian President Vladimir Putin or one of his residences in an alleged drone operation, challenging Moscow’s assertion that Kyiv sought to kill the Russian leader. That conclusion is supported by a Central Intelligence Agency assessment that found no attempted attack against Putin had occurred, according to a U.S. official briefed on the intelligence. The CIA declined to comment. The U.S. found that Ukraine had been seeking to strike a military target located in the same region as Putin's country residence but not close by, the official said.

The big question remains, if drones did target the residence, was the CIA involved in assisting with targeting information?